Latest research document on 'Jet hand dryer' market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are
American Dryer, LLC. (United States),Dyson Technology India Pvt Ltd (United Kingdom),Electrostar (United States), Euronics Industries Pvt Ltd (United Kingdom),Jaguar Group Sdn. Bhd (United States), Excel Dryer (United States),Panasonic Corporation (Japan),Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan),SPL NZ (South Korea),Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc. (United States)
What is Jet hand dryer Market?
Jet hand dryer is defined as the electronic device which is used in almost all washrooms for hygienically drying hands. It is mostly attributed to increasing installation at office buildings, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, and airports. Rising environmental concerns owing to the massive volume of paper towel waste, Adoption of effective drying technology and rise in health awareness in BRIC countries, among others are likely to be a prime driver for the global Jet hand dryer market.
Market Segmentation & Scope
Study by Application (Hotel, Hospitals & Clinics, Food processing & Service Industry, Commercial Complexes, Office Buildings, Others), Mode of Operation (Automatic, Push Button), Shell Material (Fireproof ABS, Engineering Plastic, Metal Spray Paint, Stainless Steel, Others), Heating Power (0-1000W, 1000W-2000W, 2000W or above)
Market Influencing Trends:
Increased Demand for Hand Dryers from Developing Regions
Growing Demand for Environmental-Friendly Devices Facilitates Paper as well as Power Saving
Growth Drivers
Rising Adoption of Hand Dryers Worldwide
Rise in Concern over Waste Paper Towel Management
Economic Development and the Growth of Hospitality, Healthcare and Education Sectors
Restraints that are major highlights:
Issue related to Lack of durability
Opportunities
Growing Demand from Emerging Economics such as India, China, and others
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Jet hand dryer Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.
Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework
Key Strategic Developments in Jet hand dryer Market:
The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.
Key Development Activities:
The market is fragmented with numerous players focusing on technique and quality of the product owing to which the global Jet Hand Dryer market can witness an upsurge in the forecast period
