What is Jet hand dryer Market?

Jet hand dryer is defined as the electronic device which is used in almost all washrooms for hygienically drying hands. It is mostly attributed to increasing installation at office buildings, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, and airports. Rising environmental concerns owing to the massive volume of paper towel waste, Adoption of effective drying technology and rise in health awareness in BRIC countries, among others are likely to be a prime driver for the global Jet hand dryer market.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Hotel, Hospitals & Clinics, Food processing & Service Industry, Commercial Complexes, Office Buildings, Others), Mode of Operation (Automatic, Push Button), Shell Material (Fireproof ABS, Engineering Plastic, Metal Spray Paint, Stainless Steel, Others), Heating Power (0-1000W, 1000W-2000W, 2000W or above)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increased Demand for Hand Dryers from Developing Regions

Growing Demand for Environmental-Friendly Devices Facilitates Paper as well as Power Saving

Growth Drivers

Rising Adoption of Hand Dryers Worldwide

Rise in Concern over Waste Paper Towel Management

Economic Development and the Growth of Hospitality, Healthcare and Education Sectors

Restraints that are major highlights:

Issue related to Lack of durability

Opportunities

Growing Demand from Emerging Economics such as India, China, and others

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Jet hand dryer Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Development Activities:

The market is fragmented with numerous players focusing on technique and quality of the product owing to which the global Jet Hand Dryer market can witness an upsurge in the forecast period

