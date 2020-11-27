Latest research document on ‘Power Line Carrier Communications’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are
Maxim Integrated Products (United States),Texas Instruments (United States),STMicroelectronics (Switzerland),Linear Technology (United States),Cypress Semiconductor (United States),Broadcom (United States),Semtech (United States),ABB (Switzerland),D-Link (Taiwan),Microsemi (United States)
What is Power Line Carrier Communications Market?
Power Line Carrier Communications is used for telecommunication, tele-protection and tele-monitoring between electrical substations through power lines at high voltages, such as 110 kV, 220 kV, 400 kV. power-line communication technologies are needed for different applications which ranges from home automation to Internet access which is often called broadband over power lines. It carries data on a conductor that is also used simultaneously for AC electric power transmission or electric power distribution to consumers.
Market Segmentation & Scope
Study by Type (Narrow band PLC, Broadband PLC), Application (Energy Management and Smart Grid, Indoor Networking), End users (Commercial, Residential, Industrial), Component (Coupling Capacitor, Line Trap Unit, Transmitters & Receivers, Line Tuners, Others)
Market Influencing Trends:
Increasing Home Automation Coupled with Surging Need for Reliable and Secure Network Systems
Growth Drivers
Increasing Applications of Energy in Different Verticals
Growing Importance Owing to Increasing Concerns Regarding Security in Home and Business Units
Restraints that are major highlights:
Considerable Noise Generation During Operation May Hamper the Market
Opportunities
Higher Concentration of Industries in Emerging Economies
High Investments in Telecommunication Sector
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Power Line Carrier Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.
Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework
Key Strategic Developments in Power Line Carrier Market:
The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.
Key Development Activities:
The companies are now exploring the market by adopting mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new developments in existing products and collaborations as their preferred strategies. The players are also exploring new geographies and industries through expansions and acquisitions so as to avail a competitive advantage through combined synergies.
