What is COB LED Market?

COB (Chip on Board) LED (Light Emitting Diode) refers to LED in which die is directly placed on PCB (Printed Circuit Board) which eliminated the need for secondary LED packages. Technological advancement in the LED lightening technology further propelling market growth. For instance, Samsung launched T-Series COB LED lights. These lights deliver finely tunable lighting solutions for enhancing an emotional atmosphere with two color temperatures modules. Moreover, increasing demand from the developing economies and government initiatives to promote LED lights expected to drive the demand for COB LEDs.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Organic Light Emitting Diode, Inorganic Light Emitting Diode.), Application (General lighting, Automotive lighting, Backlighting)

Market Influencing Trends:

Development of Miniaturized Design for COB LEDs

Technological Advancement in the Energy Efficient Lightning Technologies

Growth Drivers

Government Initiatives to Promote LED Lights

Low Production Cost LEDs

Restraints that are major highlights:

Lack of Skilled Technical Professionals

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of COB LEDs in Horticulture

Rising Demand from the Developing Economies

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

