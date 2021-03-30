The report titled “3D Mapping & 3D Modelling Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the 3D Mapping & 3D Modelling market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the 3D Mapping & 3D Modelling industry. Growth of the overall 3D Mapping & 3D Modelling market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

3D Mapping & 3D Modelling Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the 3D Mapping & 3D Modelling industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the 3D Mapping & 3D Modelling market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include Apple

Inc

Google

Autodesk

Airbus Defence and Space

Trimble

Inc

Intermap Technologies

Topcon Corporation

Cybercity 3D

Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI)

Golden Software LLC

The Foundry

NewTek

Inc (Lightwave 3D)

Pixologic

Inc

Blender Foundation

3D-Coat

Bentley Systems

Incorporated. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type 3D Mapping & 3D Modelling market is segmented into 3D Modelling

3D Mapping Based on Application 3D Mapping & 3D Modelling market is segmented into Entertainment & Media

Automotive

Healthcare

Building & Construction

Defense

Transportation