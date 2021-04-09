On-Board Vehicle Control market report is a window to the industry which talks about what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. The report gives CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the market. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This market study also evaluates the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

On-Board Vehicle Control Market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 5.22 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 21.5% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Major Industry Competitors: Robert Bosch GmbH., Continental AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics, PI Innovo, Embitel, PUES Corporation, Aim Technologies, Ecotron LLC, Thunderstruck Motors, HiRain Technologies Co., Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, among other

“Product definition” Rising demand of vehicles in automation and electrification of automotive parts, increasing growth of electric vehicle, adoption of innovative technologies and adoption of customizable and standardized VCU software will enhance the growth of the on-board vehicle control market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Requirement of high investment will acts as a restraint factor for the growth of on-board vehicle control market in the above mentioned forecast period.

On-board Vehicle Control Market Country Level Analysis

On-board vehicle control market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, propulsion type, capacity type, voltage type, offering type, communication technology and function as referenced above.

The countries covered in the on-board vehicle control market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the on-board vehicle control market due to the increasing investment for the development of advanced technology and provision of automotive system and charging solutions while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2027 because of increasing demand of the vehicle and technological investment in this region.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Global On-board Vehicle Control Market Scope and Market Size

On-board vehicle control market is segmented on the basis of propulsion type, capacity type, voltage type, offering type, communication technology and function. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of propulsion type, on-board vehicle control market is segmented into BEV, HEV and PHEV

Based on capacity type, on-board vehicle control market is segmented into 16-bit, 32-bit and 64-bit

Based on voltage type, on-board vehicle control market is segmented into 12/24V and 36/48V

On the basis of offering type, on-board vehicle control market is segmented into hardware and software

On the basis of communication technology, on-board vehicle control market is segmented into CAN (controller area network), LIN (local interconnect network), flexray and Ethernet

On the basis of function, on-board vehicle control market is segmented into autonomous driving/ADAS and predictive technology

Global On-board Vehicle Control Market By Propulsion Type (BEV, HEV, PHEV), Capacity Type (16-Bit, 32-Bit, 64-Bit), Voltage Type (12/24V, 36/48V), Offering Type (Hardware, Software), Communication Technology (CAN (Controller Area Network), LIN (Local Interconnect Network), Flexray, Ethernet), Function (Autonomous Driving/ADAS, Predictive Technology), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

