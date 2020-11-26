AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Heat Exchangers’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Kelvion Holding GmbH (Germany),Alfa Laval AB (Sweden),Danfoss Group (Denmark),Geurts International B.V. (Netherlands),Heatex (Sweden),SPX Corporation (United States),Xylem Inc. (United States),API Heat Transfer Inc. (United States),GÃ¼ntner GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd (India)

What isHeat Exchangers Market?

Heat exchangers are the system that transfers heat from one medium to another a Hydraulic Oil Cooler, for instance, will remove heat from hot oil by using cold water or air. Alternatively, a swimming pool heat exchanger uses hot water from a boiler or solar-heated water circuit to heat the pool water. Heat is transferred by conduction through the exchanger materials which separate the mediums being used. A shell and tube heat exchanger passes fluids through and over tubes, whereas an air-cooled heat exchanger passes cool air through a core of fins to cool a liquid.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Shell & Tube, Plate & Frame, Air Cooled, Others), Application (Space Heating, Refrigeration, Power Generation, Sewage Treatment, Chemical Plants, Others), Construction Method (Recuperative, Regenerative), End User (Hydraulics Industry, Marine Industry, Food Processing Industry, Power Generation Industry, Oil and Gas Industry, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Use of Heat Exchangers in Food Processing Industry

Continuous Research and Development in Heat Exchangers

Growth Drivers

Need for Maintaining Safe Operating Temperature in Industrial Operations

Increasing Demand for Efficient Transfer of Steam or Heat for Better Operation

Challenges that Market May Face:

Complexities Involved with Installation of Heat Exchangers

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Heat Exchangers Market:

Chapter One : Global Heat Exchangers Market Industry Overview

1.1 Heat Exchangers Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Heat Exchangers Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two : Global Heat Exchangers Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global Heat Exchangers Market Size by Demand

2.3 Global Heat Exchangers Market Forecast by Demand

Chapter Three : Global Heat Exchangers Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 Heat Exchangers Market Size by Type

3.3 Heat Exchangers Market Forecast by Type

Chapter Four : Major Region of Heat Exchangers Market

4.1 Global Heat Exchangers Sales

4.2 Global Heat ExchangersRevenue & market share

Chapter Five : Major Companies List

Chapter Six : Conclusion

