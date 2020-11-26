According to the estimation of the National Health Interview Survey (NHIS), about 25.3 million adults, i.e.11.2% of adults suffered from pain every day and 12.7% experience chronic pain. The global market for pain management therapeutics is expected to increase in the coming years due to improving healthcare infrastructure, Increasing economic stability and increased penetration of players in emerging economies. One among that severe pain inducing disease is â€˜Cancer painâ€™. World Health Organization has projected that â€œGlobal cancer prevalence will increase by almost 75% from 2008 to 2030â€. The increasing rate of cancer cases worldwide will further contribute to the rise in demand for pain management therapeutics thereby driving this market. Pain is an unpleasant sensation and emotional experience linked to tissue damage. Pain management involves the process of treating all types of pain (Acute and Chronic), including musculoskeletal, spinal and neuropathic pain disorders. With an accurate diagnosis and early intervention, pain management therapeutics helps patients to avoid the state of chronic pain, or at least reduce the severity of pain. Pain management can be most effective only when the underlying disease conditions are cured. Minimally invasive procedures and proper use of medications are implemented to achieve pain management goals among individuals.

Latest released the research study on Global Pain Management Therapeutics Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Pain Management Therapeutics Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Pain Management Therapeutics. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Pfizer Inc. (United States),Endo International Plc. (Ireland),Depomed, Inc. (United States),Purdue Pharma L.P. (United States),Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel),Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals (UK),AstraZeneca PLC. (UK),Novartis AG(Switzerland),Merck & Co. Inc. (United States),Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (United States).

Market Drivers:

The increasing number of patients suffering from chronic pain

Increasing incidence of Cancer worldwide

Improving healthcare reforms and regulatory aspects

Increase in geriatric population with high risk of diseases.

Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of several pain- inducing diseases leading to the growth of counteractive treatment thereby using pain management therapeutics devices

Consumption of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs rather than prescription drugs among patients.

Restraints:

Alternative therapies and surgical procedures during pain relief from medical devices

Prescription drug exploitation and lack of skilled or trained physicians

The absence of perfect pain management solution.

Opportunities:

Improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing economic stability and increases penetration of players emerging economies.

The Global Pain Management Therapeutics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Antidepressants, Anesthetics, NSAIDs, Opioids, Anti-Migraine Agents, Other), Application (Burn Pain, Cancer Pain, Dental/Facial Pain, Migraine Headache Pain, Musculoskeletal Pain, Neuropathic Pain, Obstetrical Pain, Others), Indication (Neuropathic Pain, Arthritic Pain, Cancer pain, Post-operative Pain, Chronic Back Pain, Fibromyalgia, A migraine), Drug Class (Anesthetics, NSAIDS, Anticonvulsants, Antidepressants, Anti-migraine agents, Non-narcotic analgesics, Opioids), Distribution channel (Hospitals Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Pain Management Therapeutics Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Pain Management Therapeutics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Pain Management Therapeutics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Pain Management Therapeutics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Pain Management Therapeutics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Pain Management Therapeutics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Pain Management Therapeutics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Pain Management Therapeutics Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Pain Management Therapeutics Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

