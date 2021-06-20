Sun. Jun 20th, 2021

NASCAR Ally 400 Live stream Reddit Online Highlights

Jun 20, 2021

The NASCAR returns to Music City for the first time in ten years for the Ally 400 at the Nashville Superspeedway. Sunday’s race around the 1.33 mile oval will be the first Cup Series race ever there. The action starts Sunday at 12:30 p.m. PT (3:30 p.m. ET) on NBCSN. NASCAR 2021: How to watch the Ally 400 today without cable

How to watch NASCAR without cable

NASCAR races are broadcast on either Fox, FS1, NBC or NBCSN. The Ally 400 will be shown on NBCSN. If you don’t have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the race with a live-TV service. The good news for race fans is that Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN are available on each streaming service. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox and NBC in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch races broadcast on Fox and NBC for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.
Carries Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN for $35

Sling’s $35-a-month Blue package offers Fox, FS1 and NBCSN but carries Fox and NBC in only a handful of areas.

Read our Sling TV review.

Carries Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN for $65

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

Read our YouTube TV review.

Carries Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN for $65

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN. Click the “View channels in your area” link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

Carries Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN for $65

FuboTV’s Family plan costs $65 a month and includes Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN. Click here to see which local channels you get.

Read our FuboTV review.

Carries Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN for $70

AT&T TV’s basic, $70-a-month Entertainment package includes Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

Read our AT&T TV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.

Where: Nashville Superspeedway, a 1.333-mile D-shaped oval just outside of Nashville, Tennessee
Practice: Saturday at 2:05 p.m. ET on NBCSN | 50-minute open session | Practice recap
Qualifying: Sunday at 11:05 a.m. ET on NBCSN | Single-car, one-lap qualifying
Grand Marshal: Luke Combs, country-music artist
TV/Radio: NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Forecast: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Race Distance: 300 laps, 399 miles
Stages: 90 | 185 | 300
Pit-road speed: 45 mph
Caution car speed: 55 mph
Nashville 101: Get the full lowdown
Entry list: See who’s in the field

Five to watch

Here are five big story lines we’ll be following at Nashville Superspeedway.

1. As the number in question has increased for the last month, this week we ask: Can Kyle Larson make it four wins in a row? Two victories came before the All-Star Race. Then, he dominated the $1 million exhibition. Just 16 races into the 36-race season and the newest driver at Hendrick Motorsports is only 190 laps away from his most-ever laps led in a single season. Surely a new, unfamiliar track will slow him down, right? The field, and his teammates, better hope so. Bring it on, Nashville.

2. Don’t be surprised if Kurt Busch, Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe run well early. The three drivers, each representing their manufacturer, participated in the Goodyear tire test back in March. Then, they even got to return in April for an additional tire test. With just a lone practice session and a single-lap qualifying, Busch, Bell and Briscoe will have by far the most 2021 track time out of any NASCAR driver at Nashville this weekend.

3. More good news for the Busch brothers. Kyle Busch and Kurt have enjoyed a ton of success at concrete-surfaced tracks (Bristol Motor Speedway and Dover International Speedway). Kyle leads all active drivers with 11 combined wins, and Kurt is not far behind at seven. Series veteran Kevin Harvick has also done well, historically, picking up six wins of his own. Kurt and Harvick are each winless in 2021 and need a key win to solidify a playoff push, and it shouldn’t be a surprise if one comes this week.

4. Alex Bowman is in the midst of a career year at Hendrick Motorsports. Already notching two wins earlier this year, he is on the verge of setting a new career-best top-10 streak if he can pull it off this weekend with his fifth consecutive. He has made massive strides this season, and what’s more motivating than a new contract through 2023? Teammate Chase Elliott is the current series-best streak holder for the season with six in a row, dating back to Kansas Speedway.

5. Even though Denny Hamlin‘s early season dominance has seemingly cooled off a bit, he still holds the best average running position this season at 6.38 — almost two whole positions ahead of second-place William Byron. Though without a win, Hamlin still has a 47-point lead on Larson in the regular-season points standings. The 2018 season was the last time Hamlin went winless, and even then it was the only time in his entire Cup Series career since joining full time in 2006. That’s no easy feat. Expect him to be in Victory Lane when the odds are stacked against him. It might even be this week.

The NASCAR Cup Series will make its first trip to Nashville Superspeedway this weekend, and for both the drivers and team and for fantasy owners, Sunday’s Ally 400 will come with plenty of unknowns.

We obviously won’t have any track history to look back on to help assemble lineups, but we can look at tracks that have some similarities. Nashville is a 1.33-mile, concrete oval with relatively low banking, so tracks like Darlington, Phoenix and Dover could all be decent predictors. Perhaps more importantly, NASCAR will be using the 750-horsepower package this weekend, so looking at previous results with this package should prove useful.

Of course, Hendrick Motorsports has been so fast in recent weeks that simply loading up on HMS drivers could be a winning move. However, I think the gap between HMS and other big organizations like Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske is smaller at the 750 tracks than at tracks that have featured the 550-horsepower package.

Combine that with the fact that Nashville is making its series debut, and I am actually fading Kyle Larson and most of the HMS bunch this weekend. Again, I will not be shocked in the least if Larson goes and wins again Sunday. However, I am much more confident that he is going to be the man to beat at the next 550h-horsepower oval.

I am not going to risk wasting starts from Larson or Chase Elliott, especially when we have data that suggests there are drivers who offer equal, if not more, upside with the 750-horsepower package.

Since this will be the first Cup race at Nashville, NASCAR is allowing teams to practice this weekend. We will also have traditional qualifying. I have included my potential Fantasy Live and Driver Group Game lineups for the time being, and I will add in my Slingshot picks once the field is set. The track time could prove useful for making picks, but the bad news is that the field won’t be set until a few hours before the race on Sunday.

