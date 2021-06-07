Ben Keller works on his mural Sunday June 6, 2021 during Jersey City’s Mural Festival, featuring works by more than 50 artists. Venus held a spray can and the sculpture of David got a modern look.

Fifty artists created public art for all, some painting in direct sun, while some luckily had a spot in the shade under a highway overpass, during Jersey City’s Mural festival, held Saturday and Sunday in multiple sites across the city.

The Hamilton Park neighborhood area has 35 new murals covering hundreds of thousands of square feet.

“I thought about doing graffiti but I wanted to stay with the personal work,” said Ben Keller who has been an artist for 25 years.

Mural Festival

Jersey City held Mural Fest this weekend, featuring new works by more than 50 artists.Ed Murray | NJ Advance Media for

“I love sculptures,” he said of his mural, inspired by a sculpture of David – the famous Renaissance Michelangelo.

“I did a collage approach to test my abilities,” said the Connecticut-based artist said. He used color, black and white, and other textures on the wall.

RH Doaz, and Ree Vilomar, painted a mural titled “Venus.” Their version of the greek goddess was painted holding cans of spray paint. The smell of aerosolized paint lingered in the scorching temperatures and humidity.

Mural Fest anchored by a new large-scale mural by celebrated artist Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya. She was scheduled to paint the exterior wall of 581 Monmouth St., near the Holland Tunnel entrance.

Mural Festival

Will Powers at work on Venus during Jersey City’s held Mural Fest on Sunday, June 6, 2021.Ed Murray | NJ Advance Media for

Artists also included Ron English, Queen Andrea, Dragon76, Woes, Boy Kong, Jose Mertz, L’Amour Supreme, and local artists Distort, Pawn, Emilio Florentine, Clarence Rich, Will Power, Paws, Mustart, RORSHACH, Joe Waks and more.

“When I was a kid I had a lot of murals in my neighborhood,” artist Max Sansing said Sunday. “These large pieces of art have an effect on you.”

Mural Festival

Artist Max Sansing talks with Gene Williams as he works on his mural. Jersey City held Mural Fest this weekend, featuring new works by more than 50 artists.Ed Murray | NJ Advance Media for

While painting on Sunday, the Chicago-based artist had not decided on a title for his work.

“The best part is being able to leave this with the public and the community,” Sansing said. “They can enjoy it for years to come.”

A map of the murals can be found here.

Mural Festival

Jersey City held Mural Fest this weekend, featuring new works by more than 50 artists.Ed Murray | NJ Advance Media for

Mural Festival

Artist Anna Sibel works on a mural with JC Hundreds Mural Co during Jersey City’s Mural Festival on Sunday June 6, 2021.Ed Murray | NJ Advance Media for

Mural Festival

Dasic Fernandez works on his mural during Jersey City’s Mural Fest on Sunday June 6, 2021.Ed Murray | NJ Advance Media for

Mural Festival

Walking past a mural by Eric Karbeling. Jersey City held a Mural Festival this weekend.Ed Murray | NJ Advance Media for

Mural Festival

Marco Ortiz works on his giant mural during Jersey City’s Mural Fest on Sunday June 6, 2021.Ed Murray | NJ Advance Media for

Mural Festival

Cafe tables set up in the food court during Jersey City’s Mural Fest on Sunday June 6, 2021.Ed Murray | NJ Advance Media for

Mural Festival

Jersey City held Mural Fest this weekend.Ed Murray | NJ Advance Media for

Mural Festival

Jersey City held Mural Fest this weekend.Ed Murray | NJ Advance Media for

Mural Festival

Jersey City held Mural Fest this weekend.Ed Murray | NJ Advance Media for

Mural Festival

Artist Anna Sibel works on a mural with JC Hundreds Mural Co. during Jersey City’s Mural Fest on Sunday June 6, 2021.Ed Murray | NJ Advance Media for

Mural Festival

Dasic Fernandez works on his mural during Jersey City’s Mural Fest on Sunday June 6, 2021.Ed Murray | NJ Advance Media for

Mural Festival

Ree Vilomar watches Will Powers at work on Venus during Jersey City’s Mural Fest on Sunday June 6, 2021.Ed Murray | NJ Advance Media for

Mural Festival

Gene Williams of the Jersey City Department of Public Works ladles paint during Jersey City’s Mural Fest on Sunday June 6, 2021.Ed Murray | NJ Advance Media for