The effects of the pandemic have not been even across all companies. The three largest companies on the list — UnitedHealth, Target and Best Buy — fared the best, collectively adding $398 billion in revenue as they adapted to major trends in retail and health care that have played out in the previous year. Together, the big three’s sales were up 9.4% over 2019, while nearly half of the remaining companies lost revenue.

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/oilers-vs-jets-game-3-live-stream-at-0530-165697326/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/billboard-music-awards-2021-live-stream-online-free-start-time-165696660/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/billboard-music-awards-live-streaming-reddit-free-5232021-165696696/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/bbmas-2021-live-streaming-online-how-to-watch-full-shows-online-165696719/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/bbmas-2021-live-stream-reddit-5232021-full-performence-165696740/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/billboard-music-awards-2021-full-show-live-stream-reddit-online-165696753/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/billboard-music-awards-live-stream-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165696765/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/watch-avalanche-vs-blues-game-4-live-streaming-reddit-playoffs-165696785/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/blues-vs-avalanche-game-4-live-stream-reddit-5232021-165696804/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/watch-avalanche-vs-blues-live-stream-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165696825/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/hd-avalanche-vs-blues-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-2021-match-update-165696853/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/watch-blues-vs-avalanche-live-stream-online-reddit-highlights–165696877/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/blues-vs-avalanche-live-streaming-reddit-5232021-nhl-playoff-165696893/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/avalanche-vs-blues-live-stream-reddit-5232021-nhl-playoffs-165696906/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/game-4-live-watch-avalanche-vs-blues-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-165696920/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/bruins-vs-capitals-game-5-live-streaming-reddit-free-5232021-165696945/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/bruins-vs-capitals-game-5-live-stream-reddit-nhl-playoffs-match-165696956/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/watch-capitals-vs-bruins-game-5-live-stream-online-reddit-free-165696974/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/game-5-live-watch-bruins-vs-capitals-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-165696998/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/game-5-live-watch-capitals-vs-bruins-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-165697011/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/hd-bruins-vs-capitals-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-free-5232021-165697040/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/nhl-playoffs-watch-capitals-vs-bruins-live-streaming-reddit-free-165697057/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/capitals-vs-bruins-live-stream-reddit-52321nhl-playoffs-game-165697076/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/watch-capitals-vs-bruins-live-stream-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165697090/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/actionplayoffs-bruins-vs-capitals-live-stream-reddit-nhl-2021-165697106/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/-buffstreams-bruins-vs-capitals-live-stream-reddit-5232021-165697127/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/oilers-vs-jets-game-3-live-streaming-reddit-full-nhl-playoffs-165697156/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/buffstreams-oilers-vs-jets-game-3-live-stream-reddit-5232021-165697171/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/jets-vs-oilers-game-3-live-stream-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165697184/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/nhl-crackstreams-oilers-vs-jets-live-stream-reddit-5232021-165697207/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/game-3-live-watch-jets-vs-oilers-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-match-165697233/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/watch-oilers-vs-jets-live-streaming-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165697251/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/watch-jets-vs-oilers-live-stream-reddit-sunday-23-may-2021-165697268/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/oilers-vs-jets-game-3-live-stream-at-0530-165697326/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/billboard-music-awards-2021-live-stream-online-free-start-time-165696660/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/billboard-music-awards-live-streaming-reddit-free-5232021-165696696/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/bbmas-2021-live-streaming-online-how-to-watch-full-shows-online-165696719/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/bbmas-2021-live-stream-reddit-5232021-full-performence-165696740/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/billboard-music-awards-2021-full-show-live-stream-reddit-online-165696753/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/billboard-music-awards-live-stream-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165696765/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/watch-avalanche-vs-blues-game-4-live-streaming-reddit-playoffs-165696785/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/blues-vs-avalanche-game-4-live-stream-reddit-5232021-165696804/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/watch-avalanche-vs-blues-live-stream-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165696825/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/hd-avalanche-vs-blues-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-2021-match-update-165696853/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/watch-blues-vs-avalanche-live-stream-online-reddit-highlights–165696877/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/blues-vs-avalanche-live-streaming-reddit-5232021-nhl-playoff-165696893/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/avalanche-vs-blues-live-stream-reddit-5232021-nhl-playoffs-165696906/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/game-4-live-watch-avalanche-vs-blues-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-165696920/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/bruins-vs-capitals-game-5-live-streaming-reddit-free-5232021-165696945/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/bruins-vs-capitals-game-5-live-stream-reddit-nhl-playoffs-match-165696956/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/watch-capitals-vs-bruins-game-5-live-stream-online-reddit-free-165696974/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/game-5-live-watch-bruins-vs-capitals-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-165696998/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/game-5-live-watch-capitals-vs-bruins-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-165697011/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/hd-bruins-vs-capitals-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-free-5232021-165697040/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/nhl-playoffs-watch-capitals-vs-bruins-live-streaming-reddit-free-165697057/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/capitals-vs-bruins-live-stream-reddit-52321nhl-playoffs-game-165697076/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/watch-capitals-vs-bruins-live-stream-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165697090/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/actionplayoffs-bruins-vs-capitals-live-stream-reddit-nhl-2021-165697106/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/-buffstreams-bruins-vs-capitals-live-stream-reddit-5232021-165697127/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/oilers-vs-jets-game-3-live-streaming-reddit-full-nhl-playoffs-165697156/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/buffstreams-oilers-vs-jets-game-3-live-stream-reddit-5232021-165697171/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/jets-vs-oilers-game-3-live-stream-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165697184/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/nhl-crackstreams-oilers-vs-jets-live-stream-reddit-5232021-165697207/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/game-3-live-watch-jets-vs-oilers-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-match-165697233/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/watch-oilers-vs-jets-live-streaming-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165697251/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/watch-jets-vs-oilers-live-stream-reddit-sunday-23-may-2021-165697268/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/oilers-vs-jets-game-3-live-stream-at-0530-165697326/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/billboard-music-awards-2021-live-stream-online-free-start-time-165696660/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/billboard-music-awards-live-streaming-reddit-free-5232021-165696696/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/bbmas-2021-live-streaming-online-how-to-watch-full-shows-online-165696719/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/bbmas-2021-live-stream-reddit-5232021-full-performence-165696740/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/billboard-music-awards-2021-full-show-live-stream-reddit-online-165696753/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/billboard-music-awards-live-stream-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165696765/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-avalanche-vs-blues-game-4-live-streaming-reddit-playoffs-165696785/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/blues-vs-avalanche-game-4-live-stream-reddit-5232021-165696804/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-avalanche-vs-blues-live-stream-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165696825/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/hd-avalanche-vs-blues-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-2021-match-update-165696853/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-blues-vs-avalanche-live-stream-online-reddit-highlights–165696877/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/blues-vs-avalanche-live-streaming-reddit-5232021-nhl-playoff-165696893/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/avalanche-vs-blues-live-stream-reddit-5232021-nhl-playoffs-165696906/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/game-4-live-watch-avalanche-vs-blues-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-165696920/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/bruins-vs-capitals-game-5-live-streaming-reddit-free-5232021-165696945/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/bruins-vs-capitals-game-5-live-stream-reddit-nhl-playoffs-match-165696956/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-capitals-vs-bruins-game-5-live-stream-online-reddit-free-165696974/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/game-5-live-watch-bruins-vs-capitals-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-165696998/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/game-5-live-watch-capitals-vs-bruins-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-165697011/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/hd-bruins-vs-capitals-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-free-5232021-165697040/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/nhl-playoffs-watch-capitals-vs-bruins-live-streaming-reddit-free-165697057/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/capitals-vs-bruins-live-stream-reddit-52321nhl-playoffs-game-165697076/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-capitals-vs-bruins-live-stream-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165697090/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/actionplayoffs-bruins-vs-capitals-live-stream-reddit-nhl-2021-165697106/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/-buffstreams-bruins-vs-capitals-live-stream-reddit-5232021-165697127/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/oilers-vs-jets-game-3-live-streaming-reddit-full-nhl-playoffs-165697156/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/buffstreams-oilers-vs-jets-game-3-live-stream-reddit-5232021-165697171/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/jets-vs-oilers-game-3-live-stream-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165697184/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/nhl-crackstreams-oilers-vs-jets-live-stream-reddit-5232021-165697207/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/game-3-live-watch-jets-vs-oilers-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-match-165697233/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-oilers-vs-jets-live-streaming-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165697251/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-jets-vs-oilers-live-stream-reddit-sunday-23-may-2021-165697268/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/oilers-vs-jets-game-3-live-stream-at-0530-165697326/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/billboard-music-awards-2021-live-stream-online-free-start-time-165696660/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/billboard-music-awards-live-streaming-reddit-free-5232021-165696696/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/bbmas-2021-live-streaming-online-how-to-watch-full-shows-online-165696719/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/bbmas-2021-live-stream-reddit-5232021-full-performence-165696740/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/billboard-music-awards-2021-full-show-live-stream-reddit-online-165696753/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/billboard-music-awards-live-stream-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165696765/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/watch-avalanche-vs-blues-game-4-live-streaming-reddit-playoffs-165696785/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/blues-vs-avalanche-game-4-live-stream-reddit-5232021-165696804/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/watch-avalanche-vs-blues-live-stream-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165696825/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/hd-avalanche-vs-blues-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-2021-match-update-165696853/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/watch-blues-vs-avalanche-live-stream-online-reddit-highlights–165696877/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/blues-vs-avalanche-live-streaming-reddit-5232021-nhl-playoff-165696893/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/avalanche-vs-blues-live-stream-reddit-5232021-nhl-playoffs-165696906/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/game-4-live-watch-avalanche-vs-blues-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-165696920/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/bruins-vs-capitals-game-5-live-streaming-reddit-free-5232021-165696945/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/bruins-vs-capitals-game-5-live-stream-reddit-nhl-playoffs-match-165696956/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/watch-capitals-vs-bruins-game-5-live-stream-online-reddit-free-165696974/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/game-5-live-watch-bruins-vs-capitals-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-165696998/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/game-5-live-watch-capitals-vs-bruins-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-165697011/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/hd-bruins-vs-capitals-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-free-5232021-165697040/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/nhl-playoffs-watch-capitals-vs-bruins-live-streaming-reddit-free-165697057/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/capitals-vs-bruins-live-stream-reddit-52321nhl-playoffs-game-165697076/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/watch-capitals-vs-bruins-live-stream-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165697090/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/actionplayoffs-bruins-vs-capitals-live-stream-reddit-nhl-2021-165697106/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/-buffstreams-bruins-vs-capitals-live-stream-reddit-5232021-165697127/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/oilers-vs-jets-game-3-live-streaming-reddit-full-nhl-playoffs-165697156/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/buffstreams-oilers-vs-jets-game-3-live-stream-reddit-5232021-165697171/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/jets-vs-oilers-game-3-live-stream-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165697184/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/nhl-crackstreams-oilers-vs-jets-live-stream-reddit-5232021-165697207/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/game-3-live-watch-jets-vs-oilers-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-match-165697233/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/watch-oilers-vs-jets-live-streaming-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165697251/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/watch-jets-vs-oilers-live-stream-reddit-sunday-23-may-2021-165697268/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/oilers-vs-jets-game-3-live-stream-at-0530-165697326/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/billboard-music-awards-2021-live-stream-online-free-start-time-165696660/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/billboard-music-awards-live-streaming-reddit-free-5232021-165696696/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/bbmas-2021-live-streaming-online-how-to-watch-full-shows-online-165696719/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/bbmas-2021-live-stream-reddit-5232021-full-performence-165696740/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/billboard-music-awards-2021-full-show-live-stream-reddit-online-165696753/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/billboard-music-awards-live-stream-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165696765/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/watch-avalanche-vs-blues-game-4-live-streaming-reddit-playoffs-165696785/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/blues-vs-avalanche-game-4-live-stream-reddit-5232021-165696804/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/watch-avalanche-vs-blues-live-stream-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165696825/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/hd-avalanche-vs-blues-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-2021-match-update-165696853/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/watch-blues-vs-avalanche-live-stream-online-reddit-highlights–165696877/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/blues-vs-avalanche-live-streaming-reddit-5232021-nhl-playoff-165696893/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/avalanche-vs-blues-live-stream-reddit-5232021-nhl-playoffs-165696906/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/game-4-live-watch-avalanche-vs-blues-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-165696920/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/bruins-vs-capitals-game-5-live-streaming-reddit-free-5232021-165696945/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/bruins-vs-capitals-game-5-live-stream-reddit-nhl-playoffs-match-165696956/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/watch-capitals-vs-bruins-game-5-live-stream-online-reddit-free-165696974/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/game-5-live-watch-bruins-vs-capitals-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-165696998/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/game-5-live-watch-capitals-vs-bruins-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-165697011/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/hd-bruins-vs-capitals-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-free-5232021-165697040/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/nhl-playoffs-watch-capitals-vs-bruins-live-streaming-reddit-free-165697057/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/capitals-vs-bruins-live-stream-reddit-52321nhl-playoffs-game-165697076/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/watch-capitals-vs-bruins-live-stream-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165697090/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/actionplayoffs-bruins-vs-capitals-live-stream-reddit-nhl-2021-165697106/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/-buffstreams-bruins-vs-capitals-live-stream-reddit-5232021-165697127/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/oilers-vs-jets-game-3-live-streaming-reddit-full-nhl-playoffs-165697156/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/buffstreams-oilers-vs-jets-game-3-live-stream-reddit-5232021-165697171/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/jets-vs-oilers-game-3-live-stream-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165697184/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/nhl-crackstreams-oilers-vs-jets-live-stream-reddit-5232021-165697207/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/game-3-live-watch-jets-vs-oilers-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-match-165697233/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/watch-oilers-vs-jets-live-streaming-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165697251/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/watch-jets-vs-oilers-live-stream-reddit-sunday-23-may-2021-165697268/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/oilers-vs-jets-game-3-live-stream-at-0530-165697326/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/billboard-music-awards-2021-live-stream-online-free-start-time-165696660/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/billboard-music-awards-live-streaming-reddit-free-5232021-165696696/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/bbmas-2021-live-streaming-online-how-to-watch-full-shows-online-165696719/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/bbmas-2021-live-stream-reddit-5232021-full-performence-165696740/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/billboard-music-awards-2021-full-show-live-stream-reddit-online-165696753/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/billboard-music-awards-live-stream-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165696765/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/watch-avalanche-vs-blues-game-4-live-streaming-reddit-playoffs-165696785/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/blues-vs-avalanche-game-4-live-stream-reddit-5232021-165696804/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/watch-avalanche-vs-blues-live-stream-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165696825/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/hd-avalanche-vs-blues-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-2021-match-update-165696853/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/watch-blues-vs-avalanche-live-stream-online-reddit-highlights–165696877/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/blues-vs-avalanche-live-streaming-reddit-5232021-nhl-playoff-165696893/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/avalanche-vs-blues-live-stream-reddit-5232021-nhl-playoffs-165696906/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/game-4-live-watch-avalanche-vs-blues-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-165696920/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/bruins-vs-capitals-game-5-live-streaming-reddit-free-5232021-165696945/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/bruins-vs-capitals-game-5-live-stream-reddit-nhl-playoffs-match-165696956/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/watch-capitals-vs-bruins-game-5-live-stream-online-reddit-free-165696974/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/game-5-live-watch-bruins-vs-capitals-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-165696998/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/game-5-live-watch-capitals-vs-bruins-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-165697011/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/hd-bruins-vs-capitals-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-free-5232021-165697040/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/nhl-playoffs-watch-capitals-vs-bruins-live-streaming-reddit-free-165697057/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/capitals-vs-bruins-live-stream-reddit-52321nhl-playoffs-game-165697076/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/watch-capitals-vs-bruins-live-stream-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165697090/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/actionplayoffs-bruins-vs-capitals-live-stream-reddit-nhl-2021-165697106/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/-buffstreams-bruins-vs-capitals-live-stream-reddit-5232021-165697127/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/oilers-vs-jets-game-3-live-streaming-reddit-full-nhl-playoffs-165697156/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/buffstreams-oilers-vs-jets-game-3-live-stream-reddit-5232021-165697171/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/jets-vs-oilers-game-3-live-stream-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165697184/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/nhl-crackstreams-oilers-vs-jets-live-stream-reddit-5232021-165697207/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/game-3-live-watch-jets-vs-oilers-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-match-165697233/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/watch-oilers-vs-jets-live-streaming-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165697251/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/watch-jets-vs-oilers-live-stream-reddit-sunday-23-may-2021-165697268/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/oilers-vs-jets-game-3-live-stream-at-0530-165697326/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/billboard-music-awards-2021-live-stream-online-free-start-time-165696660/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/billboard-music-awards-live-streaming-reddit-free-5232021-165696696/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/bbmas-2021-live-streaming-online-how-to-watch-full-shows-online-165696719/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/bbmas-2021-live-stream-reddit-5232021-full-performence-165696740/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/billboard-music-awards-2021-full-show-live-stream-reddit-online-165696753/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/billboard-music-awards-live-stream-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165696765/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/watch-avalanche-vs-blues-game-4-live-streaming-reddit-playoffs-165696785/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/blues-vs-avalanche-game-4-live-stream-reddit-5232021-165696804/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/watch-avalanche-vs-blues-live-stream-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165696825/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/hd-avalanche-vs-blues-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-2021-match-update-165696853/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/watch-blues-vs-avalanche-live-stream-online-reddit-highlights–165696877/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/blues-vs-avalanche-live-streaming-reddit-5232021-nhl-playoff-165696893/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/avalanche-vs-blues-live-stream-reddit-5232021-nhl-playoffs-165696906/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/game-4-live-watch-avalanche-vs-blues-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-165696920/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/bruins-vs-capitals-game-5-live-streaming-reddit-free-5232021-165696945/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/bruins-vs-capitals-game-5-live-stream-reddit-nhl-playoffs-match-165696956/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/watch-capitals-vs-bruins-game-5-live-stream-online-reddit-free-165696974/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/game-5-live-watch-bruins-vs-capitals-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-165696998/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/game-5-live-watch-capitals-vs-bruins-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-165697011/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/hd-bruins-vs-capitals-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-free-5232021-165697040/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/nhl-playoffs-watch-capitals-vs-bruins-live-streaming-reddit-free-165697057/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/capitals-vs-bruins-live-stream-reddit-52321nhl-playoffs-game-165697076/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/watch-capitals-vs-bruins-live-stream-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165697090/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/actionplayoffs-bruins-vs-capitals-live-stream-reddit-nhl-2021-165697106/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/-buffstreams-bruins-vs-capitals-live-stream-reddit-5232021-165697127/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/oilers-vs-jets-game-3-live-streaming-reddit-full-nhl-playoffs-165697156/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/buffstreams-oilers-vs-jets-game-3-live-stream-reddit-5232021-165697171/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/jets-vs-oilers-game-3-live-stream-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165697184/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/nhl-crackstreams-oilers-vs-jets-live-stream-reddit-5232021-165697207/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/game-3-live-watch-jets-vs-oilers-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-match-165697233/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/watch-oilers-vs-jets-live-streaming-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165697251/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/watch-jets-vs-oilers-live-stream-reddit-sunday-23-may-2021-165697268/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/Board/Talk-Archive-105006/contents/oilers-vs-jets-game-3-live-stream-at-0530-165697326/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/Board/Talk-Archive-105006/contents/billboard-music-awards-2021-live-stream-online-free-start-time-165696660/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/Board/Talk-Archive-105006/contents/billboard-music-awards-live-streaming-reddit-free-5232021-165696696/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/Board/Talk-Archive-105006/contents/bbmas-2021-live-streaming-online-how-to-watch-full-shows-online-165696719/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/Board/Talk-Archive-105006/contents/bbmas-2021-live-stream-reddit-5232021-full-performence-165696740/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/Board/Talk-Archive-105006/contents/billboard-music-awards-2021-full-show-live-stream-reddit-online-165696753/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/Board/Talk-Archive-105006/contents/billboard-music-awards-live-stream-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165696765/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/Board/Talk-Archive-105006/contents/watch-avalanche-vs-blues-game-4-live-streaming-reddit-playoffs-165696785/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/Board/Talk-Archive-105006/contents/blues-vs-avalanche-game-4-live-stream-reddit-5232021-165696804/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/Board/Talk-Archive-105006/contents/watch-avalanche-vs-blues-live-stream-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165696825/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/Board/Talk-Archive-105006/contents/hd-avalanche-vs-blues-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-2021-match-update-165696853/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/Board/Talk-Archive-105006/contents/watch-blues-vs-avalanche-live-stream-online-reddit-highlights–165696877/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/Board/Talk-Archive-105006/contents/blues-vs-avalanche-live-streaming-reddit-5232021-nhl-playoff-165696893/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/Board/Talk-Archive-105006/contents/avalanche-vs-blues-live-stream-reddit-5232021-nhl-playoffs-165696906/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/Board/Talk-Archive-105006/contents/game-4-live-watch-avalanche-vs-blues-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-165696920/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/Board/Talk-Archive-105006/contents/bruins-vs-capitals-game-5-live-streaming-reddit-free-5232021-165696945/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/Board/Talk-Archive-105006/contents/bruins-vs-capitals-game-5-live-stream-reddit-nhl-playoffs-match-165696956/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/Board/Talk-Archive-105006/contents/watch-capitals-vs-bruins-game-5-live-stream-online-reddit-free-165696974/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/Board/Talk-Archive-105006/contents/game-5-live-watch-bruins-vs-capitals-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-165696998/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/Board/Talk-Archive-105006/contents/game-5-live-watch-capitals-vs-bruins-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-165697011/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/Board/Talk-Archive-105006/contents/hd-bruins-vs-capitals-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-free-5232021-165697040/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/Board/Talk-Archive-105006/contents/nhl-playoffs-watch-capitals-vs-bruins-live-streaming-reddit-free-165697057/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/Board/Talk-Archive-105006/contents/capitals-vs-bruins-live-stream-reddit-52321nhl-playoffs-game-165697076/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/Board/Talk-Archive-105006/contents/watch-capitals-vs-bruins-live-stream-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165697090/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/Board/Talk-Archive-105006/contents/actionplayoffs-bruins-vs-capitals-live-stream-reddit-nhl-2021-165697106/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/Board/Talk-Archive-105006/contents/-buffstreams-bruins-vs-capitals-live-stream-reddit-5232021-165697127/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/Board/Talk-Archive-105006/contents/oilers-vs-jets-game-3-live-streaming-reddit-full-nhl-playoffs-165697156/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/Board/Talk-Archive-105006/contents/buffstreams-oilers-vs-jets-game-3-live-stream-reddit-5232021-165697171/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/Board/Talk-Archive-105006/contents/jets-vs-oilers-game-3-live-stream-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165697184/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/Board/Talk-Archive-105006/contents/nhl-crackstreams-oilers-vs-jets-live-stream-reddit-5232021-165697207/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/Board/Talk-Archive-105006/contents/game-3-live-watch-jets-vs-oilers-live-stream-nhl-playoffs-match-165697233/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/Board/Talk-Archive-105006/contents/watch-oilers-vs-jets-live-streaming-free-sunday-23-may-2021-165697251/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/Board/Talk-Archive-105006/contents/watch-jets-vs-oilers-live-stream-reddit-sunday-23-may-2021-165697268/

Even the top three, though, saw some effects from the pandemic. Target and UnitedHealth had to add employees last year as a shift to online ordering and safety measures in retail and an expansion in the health services businesses required more resources. As e-commerce continued to change retail, Best Buy ended the year with employment falling more than 18%. Companies managed their costs and liquidity through the pandemic, but collectively, the 50 companies saw net income decline more than 12% as the broader economy was hurt by COVID-19. The stock market showed the earliest and most sustained recovery of the pandemic. With market cap measured from April 30, 2020, to April 30, 2021, only two companies saw their market capitalization decrease. The market was also conducive to initial public offerings, adding four new companies to the list via IPOs.

The Star Tribune 50 is a measure of the largest publicly held companies in Minnesota ranked by 2020 revenue. Numbers for companies that don’t have a Dec. 31 year-end are from the four quarters ending November, December, January or February. Another 26 companies were considered but whose revenues were too small for the list. Data for the 50 largest companies also includes each company’s net income before extraordinary items, assets and market capitalization as of April 30. Data for the list was taken from Refinitiv, Yahoo Finance, company news releases and Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

The list excludes public companies that do not trade on major exchanges, closely held companies, which usually do not disclose financial data, cooperatives and fraternal benefits organizations. Companies that were delayed filing year-end results were also excluded. Companies who have management headquarters in Minnesota, including Medtronic, Pentair, nVent Electric, Investors Real Estate Trust, and Winnebago Industries are included.

Star Tribune graphic: Patrick Kennedy, Thomas Oide