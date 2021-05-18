Chelsea fc vs leicester: prediction, kick off time nowadays, tv, stay circulation, team information, lineups, h2h effects, odds. Chelsea will this night be seeking to swiftly avenge their second successive fa cup final defeat when they face a short reunion with leicester city in a critical superior league conflict.

Youri tielemans’ high-quality 2d-half of strike clinched the foxes’ maiden success in football’s oldest opposition in front of 21,000 returning lovers at wembley on saturday night, with former leicester preferred ben chilwell seeing a late equaliser chalked off following a dramatic intervention by way of the var.

The two teams now put together to do warfare once more just three days later in a conflict that would prove pivotal inside the race for champions league qualification.

Chelsea head into their penultimate pinnacle-flight fixture of the season sitting fourth but just one point ahead of liverpool – who tour to burnley on wednesday – following goalkeeper alisson’s shock ultimate-gasp winner at west brom on sunday.

In the meantime, 0.33-located leicester are now guaranteed a europa league spot as a minimum and boast a 3-factor cushion to 5th spot and take a seat above chelsea, with a tough final day assembly with tottenham nevertheless to return.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs leicester is scheduled for an eight:15pm bst kick-off nowadays, may additionally 18, 2021.

Round 8,000 chelsea supporters will go back to stamford bridge for the match.

Wherein to observe chelsea vs leicester

Tv channel: tonight’s healthy could be televised live on sky sports activities’ most efficient league and fundamental occasion channels, with coverage starting at 8pm.

Stay move: sky sports subscribers can be capable to observe the fit online via the website or sky move app.

Chelsea vs leicester group information

Leicester managed to win saturday’s very last in spite of jonny evans lasting simply 30 minutes on his return from damage.

Brendan rodgers confirmed on monday that the experienced defender would now not go back from a heel damage at stamford bridge, whilst roma loanee cengiz under is struggling with a hip issue.

James justin and harvey barnes each remain sidelined, in the meantime.

Chelsea have no sparkling injury issues to deal with as mateo kovacic and andreas christensen warfare to show their fitness with the champions league very last towards manchester town looming in porto on may 29.

Tammy abraham did not make the squad at all at wembley, with kai havertz and olivier giroud preferred as options to starting frontman timo werner.

Chelsea vs leicester lineups

Chelsea anticipated xi (3-four-three): mendy; james, thiago silva, rudiger; azpilicueta, kante, jorginho, chilwell; mount, ziyech, havertz

Leicester town expected xi (3-four-2-1): schmeichel; castagne, fofana, soyuncu; albrighton, tielemans, ndidi, thomas; perez, maddison; vardy

Chelsea vs leicester prediction

Chelsea’s magnificent win at manchester metropolis abruptly feels like a long term ago, with returned-to-back excessive-profile defeats denting self belief, denying thomas tuchel a primary trophy in english football and placing their pinnacle-four hopes at actual danger.

The blues as a substitute look like they’re strolling out of steam after a busy and eventful season, with their supervisor suffering to locate the most effective attacking mixture amid acquainted complaint of werner.

Fa cup winners leicester’s confidence can be sky-excessive after wembley as they appearance to comfy their own champions league return, but we’re backing the imaginative tuchel to discover a technique to chelsea’s sudden ills inside the nick of time and maintain off liverpool’s charge.

2-1 domestic win.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Chelsea wins: 57

Leicester wins: 28

Draws: 34

Closing assembly: chelsea zero-1 leicester (fa cup very last – 15/05/2021).

Chelsea have a chance to genuine a few degree of revenge on leicester city for his or her victory in saturday’s fa cup very last when we take on the foxes once more these days, at stamford bridge in “2nd very last”. There could be no trophy awarded on the quit of this one, however the winner will nearly really get one of the two last pinnacle-4 spots, that is a prize we frown upon in name but had been inclined to take to the streets to protest in favor of not see you later ago.

Three video games continue to be in the season, and we have all to play for as we manipulate our own domestic and eu future.

The fa cup final defeat was the primary time at some stage in tuchel’s reign that we’ve misplaced back-to-returned video games. We ought to no longer make it three in a row.

Chelsea take on leicester city at stamford bridge within the most reliable league on tuesday, with each sides trying to boom their chances of completing within the top four of the table a good way to qualify for subsequent season’s champions league.