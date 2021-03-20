London boxer Lawrence Okolie stands on the cusp of his first world title as he tonight prepares to face the battle-hardened Krzysztof Glowacki for the vacant WBO cruiserweight belt.

Lawrence Okolie vs Krzysztof Glowacki: Prediction, undercard, fight time, ring walks, watch, live stream, odds

Lawrence Okolie finally has his chance to become Britain’s latest world champion when he clashes with Krzysztof Glowacki for the WBO world cruiserweight title behind closed doors in London.

Without fans to roar on ‘The Sauce’, Okolie’s lack of experience may play a role in the outcome of this fight with his Polish opponent able to call on more battles at this level.

Okolie is tall and rangy, possessing the tools to one day follow the likes of David Haye, who successfully moved up to heavyweight after conquering the 200-pound weight limit.

After blasting out Nikodem Jezewski within two rounds, Okolie knows the jump in quality here is massive, which will reveal a great deal about his intangibles after a smooth rise since turning pro in 2017.

This fight has been a long time coming too, since being announced in 2019, with Glowacki testing positive for Covid-19 and forcing the bout to be postponed.

The undefeated former British, European and Continental champion, 28, was originally supposed to battle for that strap back in December on the undercard of manager Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight title defence against Kubrat Pulev at the SSE Arena, Wembley.

However, Glowacki was forced to withdraw from the bout after testing positive for Covid-19 and Hackney’s Okolie instead inflicted a brutal second-round knockout on another Polish fighter in Nikodem Jezewski to take the WBO International belt.

Now he does get his chance to compete at world level in only his 16th professional fight against a two-time cruiserweight title-holder in Glowacki, who was elevated to full champion status in 2019 before losing to Mairis Briedis on his last outing in Latvia.

The 34-year-old southpaw previously claimed the belt by beating Germany’s Marco Huck in New Jersey in 2015, defending it once against Steve Cunningham before being dominated by Oleksandr Usyk in Gdansk in 2016.

Can he put the brakes on the ambitious Okolie’s bid for cruiserweight supremacy and a move up to the heavyweight ranks?

Okolie vs Glowacki fight card/undercard in full

Lawrence Okolie vs Krzysztof Glowacki (for the vacant WBO cruiserweight title)

Anthony Fowler vs Jorge Fortea (for the WBA International super-welterweight title)

Chris Billam-Smith vs Vasil Ducar (for the WBA Continental cruiserweight title)

Joe Cordina vs Faroukh Kourbanov (10-round super-featherweight fight)

Ramla Ali vs Bec Connolly (six-round featherweight fight)

Ellie Scotney vs Mailys Gangloff (six-round featherweight fight)

Bradley Rea vs Lee Cutler (eight-round middleweight fight)

Okolie vs Glowacki date, start time, venue and ring walks

Okolie vs Glowacki is scheduled to take place at the SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

The ring walks for the main event are not expected any earlier than 10pm GMT, with the exact timing depending on the length of those aforementioned undercard bouts.

How to watch Okolie vs Glowacki

TV channel: Okolie vs Glowacki is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena, with televised coverage of the undercard beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Those with a Sky Sports subscription will also be able to stream the fight online via Sky Go.

Okolie vs Glowacki fight prediction

Okolie looked in imperious form against hopelessly overmatched replacement opponent Jezewski before Christmas and more than ready for his maiden world title tilt.

Glowacki – who was also a decent amateur – is a seasoned opponent and commands respect as a two-time world champion who had never previously been stopped before the second defeat of his 33-fight pro career against Briedis.

However, he has not fought since June 2019 and will likely have no shortage of ring rust to contend with.

12 of Okolie’s 15 pro victories to date have come via knockout, while his wins over Isaac Chamberlain and Matty Askin were the only occasions on which he has been taken past the seventh round.

It should be a much sterner test for the home fighter, but we’re backing him to win with a stoppage in the middle to late rounds.

Okolie will then have his eyes firmly fixed on unification showdowns with the likes of fellow cruiserweight champions Briedis, Arsen Goulamirian and Ilunga Makabu.

“Really and truly I don’t enjoy the time in the ring because you’re constantly in danger and there’s a chance of hurting your hands,” Okolie said after tipping the scales at 199.4lbs at Friday’s weigh-in.

“So I’m interested in getting my fights over quickly and efficiently. There are more accolades in knockouts than 12-round scrappy fights, so I’d rather get the accolades.”

Okolie vs Glowacki betting odds

Okolie to win: 1/4

Glowacki to win: 4/1

Draw: 37/1

Okolie to win via KO/TKO: 6/5

Okolie to win via decision/technical decision: 2/1

Glowacki to win via KO/TKO: 4/1

Glowacki to win via decision/technical decision: 6/1

