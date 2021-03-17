perfect Crackstreams NBA Live Stream Reddit – Watch NBA Streams Reddit, Buffstreams, Youtube, Twitter, Schedule for Today, Live Scores, and News. NBA live stream 2021: how to watch every NBA basketball game online from anywhere. The 2021 NBA game is upon us, and while in-person attendance is still limited due to Covid, there are a number of ways to catch the action live from home.

NBA streaming: Best ways to watch the 2021 basketball game live online without cable. you’ll need a TV service with at least ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. We compare AT&T TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV and more to find out which service is the best for basketball fans.

The new NBA game is now under way, and while the league’s 2021 campaign will be a slightly shortened 72-game affair (compared to 82 games usually), unlike the last term, teams will be playing at their home arenas and some venues will be welcoming fans back. Read on as we explain how to get an NBA live stream and watch every basketball game online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Pre-game NBA action started on December 11, and there’ll be an All-Star break in March as per usual, but these technicalities aside the real question is: can anyone stop LeBron James and the Lakers from doing the double as champions?

They beat a talented and supremely spirited Miami Heat outfit 4-2 overall in last game’s NBA Finals, and the Vegas bookmakers have the Lakers installed as firm favorites to do the double this year. With LeBron going nowhere and fellow superstar Anthony Davis now inked to a 5-year, $190m max deal that will keep him in Cali Showtime colors for the foreseeable future, it’s tough to argue against the pedigree of the iconic Los Angeles franchise.

2021 NBA live stream

The 2021 NBA game runs from December 2020 and is scheduled to run until July 2021. Full TV channel and NBA live streaming details are below – but you can jump out to an early lead by netting a quality VPN 100% risk-free that will let you watch every basketball game wherever you are.

But they’ll face fierce competition in the Western Conference this game from fellow LA team the Clippers, who are led by Kawhi Leonard, as well as Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors – no doubt desperate to bounce back from last year’s hugely disappointing game.

Over in the East, last year’s runners-up the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler are among the pregame favorites to go back to the finals – but the Milwaukee Bucks, who boast the reigning league MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in Giannis ‘The Greek Freak’ Antetokounmpo, no doubt have other ideas. A young and still emerging Boston Celtics team with burgeoning superstar talent in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are also firmly in the mix, having swapped the services of Gordon Hayward for Tristan Thompson in the offgame.

Intrigued? We can’t wait for tip-off. Read on as we explain how to watch an NBA live stream and catch every game of the 2021 basketball game online from anywhere.

How to watch NBA blackout games and stream from abroad

Scroll down for a guide to NBA live streaming services all over the world, but first, know that if you can’t watch an NBA game on your usual TV channel or streaming service, it might be due to a coverage blackout (in the US) or a geo-blocking restriction (in international markets).

Both can stop you from watching the coverage you want and most likely pay for, especially with many games being shown on national TV.

When either of these are the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a difference location. This will generally let you tune in to your local coverage, just as you would from home, and means you don’t have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch NBA basketball online from anywhere

ExpressVPN – get the world’s best VPN

We’ve put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It’s also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they’ll give you your money back without a quibble.

– Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

NBA live stream

NBA live stream 2021: how to watch every game online

In order to watch the NBA on TV in the US, you’ll need either cable TV – or access to a good streaming service.

The biggest, nationally televised games are aired across a number of channels: ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV. Regional sports networks (RSNs) also get a significant slice of the regular game action, and are important to have access to if you’re a fan of a particular team.

Covering all your bases can therefore be tricky, especially if you don’t want the commitment (or expense) of cable. However, there are two quality over-the-top streaming services that we’d recommend to NBA fans that should meet most people’s needs.

The cheapest way to live stream NBA basketball

If you only want to watch the biggest games and are less concerned about RSN coverage, you can watch the NBA online for less with great value OTT streaming service Sling TV.

Its Orange package costs just $30 a month and gets you ESPN and TNT, while a $10 p/m Sports Extra add-on nets you NBA TV. This combo will give you an NBA live stream for many nationally televised games, with ABC the only channel not on offer.

Unlike cable, cancel your subscription at any time – but its RSN offering is slightly limited, however.

More ways to watch NBA basketball online

Another quality option is fuboTV, which offers ESPN, TNT and NBA TV along with national channels like ABC, CBS and NBC in most major markets. Packages start from $59.99 a month for the cable replacement service and there’s a FREE 2-week fuboTV trial you can try to see if it’s right for you.

It also features regional sports networks (RSNs) for local coverage in many areas, including NBC’s affiliates in Philadelphia, Washington and Chicago, plus MSG and SportsNet NY for the New York market and NESN in the Greater Boston area

However, other RSNs including most SportsNet affiliates (including Spectrum SportsNet LA) and New York’s YES Network can now only be found on the AT&T TV Now service.

Those going online-only can consider the merits of an NBA TV Pass , which gets you access to nationally televised games – though it is subject to blackout restrictions, when they apply. Which means you’ll also need a VPN for a complete solution if you go this route.

nba live stream uk

How to watch the NBA: live stream basketball in the UK

UK basketball fans can watch the NBA and live stream this game’s biggest games (as well as those of the WNBA) on Sky Sports – available on Sky of course, as well as with BT and Virgin Media, TV packages.

Not interested in the commitment or cost of a full-fat Sky Sports subscription, but still want to watch the NBA live in the UK? There’s also the option of a streaming-only Now TV Sky Sports Pass.

Your final option is the NBA League Pass, which is available in the UK and will get you every single game of the 2021 game from just £3.99 a month for your pick of any three NBA games to watch; £14.99 p/m for full coverage of a single team; or £24.99 a month to get a UK NBA live stream of every single game around.

Should you sign up to that or any other UK sports streaming service, you may well want to watch your subscription from abroad – and as detailed above, all you need is a good VPN on your bench.

watch nba live stream canada

How to watch NBA online: live stream every 2021 game in Canada

If you’re a Canadian basketball fan, then you probably (but not necessarily) want to know how to watch the Raptors.

SportsNet and TSN share NBA coverage in Canada, including Raptors games. Both are widely available on cable but also offer streaming-only services – TSN Direct (from CAD$19.99 a month) and SN Now (from $9.99 a month).

For fans of teams that aren’t the Raptors or just love watching basketball in general, Canada’s NBA League Pass offering is the way to go. While Raptors games are subject to blackout, no other teams are affected, making it a great choice.

Plus, Canadian hoops fans travelling abroad can always use a VPN to get the same NBA coverage they’d normally watch (and pay for) back home.

nba live stream australia

NBA live stream 2021: how to watch basketball online in Australia

If you plan on watching the NBA on TV this game in Australia, then you’ll need a cable package that gives you access to ESPN, as the network owns the country’s NBA broadcast rights. You can get a Foxtel subscription with the sports package included that will allow you to watch all the game’s biggest televised games on ESPN, while free-to-air broadcaster SBS may also be showing select matchups for free on certain weekends.

Don’t want to sign up for Foxtel just to watch the NBA this game? Then great value over-the-top service Kayo Sports has you covered as it will allow you to stream all of ESPN’s NBA coverage for way less than a pay TV package. It costs between $25 and $35 a month, depending on which option, you choose but new customers will be able to test it out for themselves thanks to the service’s 14-day FREE TRIAL.

NBA League Pass is also available in Australia and is a great option for true NBA fanatics who want to watch every game of their favourite team and other action from around the league that might not always be on ESPN’s broadcast schedule.

Going abroad? Remember to consider packing a quality VPN, which will let you access all the same streaming services, NBA games and general sports action you’d normally watch Down Under.

NBA League Pass: the best way to live stream the NBA online?

As you can see, there are a number of options for streaming the NBA online. But one that keeps cropping up is NBA League Pass, the league’s official streaming service.

If you want to follow your favorite team all game long or even if you want to keep up with every team in the league, it’s a great way to watch the NBA from all over the world.

In the US, a yearly NBA League Pass subscription starts at $199 for coverage of every out-of-market game. But that’s an important caveat. While this represents a solid deal for fans of teams living outside their local area, fans residing in-market will find most games subject to black out restrictions – and it’s not really a viable option as a result.

Additionally, you have to pony up extra for access to any games shown on NBA TV. The exception, as we’ve said, is for out-of-market fans. If that’s you, NBA League Pass is worth your consideration – and with the help of a quality VPN, you can take your coverage with you wherever you are in the country (or world).

The service offers a different packages for international markets, but as an example, in the UK, you can pay as little as £14.99 a month for an NBA live stream of all of your team’s game this game.

Obviously, local blackout restrictions don’t apply internationally, either, so it’s a pretty good offer – and one that’s far more straightforward than what’s served up in the States.

As well as the UK, NBA League Pass covers pretty much every major international market with end-to-end hoops action apart from the US and Canada – so whether you’re in Europe, South America, Asia, Oceania or anywhere else, it’s well worth looking at.

As ever, if you’re out of the country you subscribed to NBA League Pass in, it’s likely you can use a VPN to get around these restrictions. Just follow our instructions above.

Who won the NBA finals in 2020?

The Los Angeles Lakers are your defending NBA champions, having won their 2020 NBA Finals series against the Miami Heat 4-2.

LeBron James – who else? – was named the MVP of the finals and is one major reason why LA are heavily favored to repeat at champions this year.

However, the NBA isn’t always so predictable -as evidence by the 2019/20 game, when the Toronto Raptors dethroned the Golden State Warriors, sealing the deal in game 6 of the best of seven series with a 114-110 win.

Kawhi Leonard, now of the LA Clippers, was the MVP of that NBA Finals – which represented the first time in Raptors franchise history that the team had won the NBA championship. It’s safe to say Toronto partied hard that night.

2021 NBA game Schedule

The NBA’s 75th regular game will once again feature a modified schedule, to ensure the safety of players and spectators. Each team will play 72 games, and the 2020-21 regular game schedule will be released in two segments: the first half of the schedule is officially underway, and will pause for the All-Star break, currently scheduled for March 5th to 10th, 2021. The second half of the game resumes after that.

2021 NBA Playoff Format

The top six teams in each conference will automatically earn a spot in the playoffs. This year, the NBA is also introducing a Play-In Tournament, which will take place after the regular game and before the first round of the playoffs. The mini tournament will include the teams with the seventh-highest through tenth-highest winning percentages in each conference, who will play to earn the final two playoff berths in their respective conferences.

The Los Angeles Lakers are the reigning NBA champs, and LeBron James and co. will be going after their 18th NBA championship trophy, which would move them ahead the Boston Celtics for most NBA titles in a franchise’s history. Other contenders this year include the always competitive Toronto Raptors, the Giannis-led Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Despite not having full attendance in the stands due to coronavirus restrictions, NBA games are still available to watch on TV and to stream from home. The 2021 game will be broadcast live on ABC, TNT, ESPN and NBA TV.

How to Stream the NBA Live Online

If you don’t have cable, your best best to stream the NBA online is through one of these online streaming and live TV services.

1. Sling TV

We’ve had a subscription to Sling TV for years now, and it’s one of the best values for live sports and entertainment online. The $30 Sling Orange plan gets you access to ESPN and TNT for basketball, plus channels like CNN, HGTV, AMC and more. If you want even more live basketball, you can add NBA League Pass for $28.99/month.

Sling is offering a 3-day free trial right now for you to test out the service. Prepay for two months and get a free TiVo Stream 4K streaming device, which will get you local channels like ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC in addition to all your favorite streaming apps, games and more.

Watch the NBA on Sling TV

2. Vidgo

Vidgo may not be one of the big names in the live streaming market, but they’re one of the best. Their $40 “core” subscription plan includes 60+ channels, including ABC. Sports fans love Vidgo, as the package also gets you all the ESPN channels, the NFL Network, FS1 and more. Watch on up to three devices at a time.

Vidgo is currently offering a 3-day free trial. There’s no credit check and you can cancel anytime. Get the free trial here and stream the NBA live on ABC from any device.

Watch the NBA on Vidgo

3. fuboTV

The best place to stream live sports online is through fuboTV. Fubo is the only streaming service to offer NBA TV as part of its standard package. Fubo also recently announced plans to add ESPN and ABC to its channel lineup (though access may vary by region). In addition to its NBA coverage, fuboTV gets you almost 100 channels of live TV, and its $64.99 family plan includes FS1, NFL Network, Golf Channel, Pac 12 Network, CBS Sports and more.

Fubo lets you watch content on your phone, tablet or TV, and the family plan lets you watch live TV on three screens at once. A monthly subscription also includes 250 hours of cloud DVR recording — great for when you want to record the game to replay later.

Fubo is offering a 7-day free trial right now. Get the deal here to test out the service for yourself. You can cancel anytime.Watch the NBA on fuboTV

4. Hulu + Live TV

If you want sports and entertainment, you best bet is to sign up with Hulu + Live TV. For just $54.99/month, you get unlimited streaming of Hulu’s massive catalog of TV shows, movies and originals (including The Great, Little Fires Everywhere and The Handmaid’s Tale) plus access to NBA games on ESPN, TNT and ABC (in most markets).

Hulu + Live TV is basically your one-stop-shop for content. Stream a new movie or binge your favorite show, then switch over to the Live TV platform to watch a game in real-time.

Watch the NBA on Hulu

If you only care about nationally broadcasted games, or are looking for the cheapest option on the list, consider picking up an HDTV antenna from Amazon. This one comes in a sleek, slim unit and gets you a signal range of 200 miles. That means it can pick up the NBA on ABC, plus all the major broadcast networks like CBS, NBC, FOX and The CW for free.

After finishing last game in a bubble in Disney World, where the Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th title, teams across the league are now playing the 2021 regular game in their respective home arenas, some even with fans. And you don’t need cable TV to watch the games live. For cord-cutters who want to save some money, your best bet is to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. But that’s where things get confusing.

The sheer number of channels that carry live games — local regional sports networks like the YES Network in New York and Spectrum SportsNet in LA, as well as the national feeds of ABC, ESPN, NBA TV and TNT — means you’ll have to either get a relatively expensive service or make a compromise and miss some games every week. The only way to get a full basketball experience is to have a whole litany of channels from your TV provider.

While it’s not as simple as it should be, we’re going to try and make it a bit easier. Here are our recommendations for the best ways to watch the NBA without cable.