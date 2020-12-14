Prebiotics Ingredients Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market was valued at $4,000 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $8,621 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2017 to 2023.

Prebiotics are carbohydrates that are non-digestible by digestive enzymes and acids, which enhance the growth or activity of beneficial bacteria in human gut. They help to improve the guts barrier function, strengthens the immune system, reduces stomach inflammation, boosts overall digestive health, minimizes the risk of development of diarrhea, increases the absorption of calcium to improve bone density, and lowers the risk factors for cardiovascular disease. Inulin, oligosaccharides, mannan-oligosaccharide (MOS), galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS), fructo-oligosaccharide (FOS), and polydextrose among others are various types of prebiotics ingredients beneficial for human and animal health.

People are trending toward more health-conscious eating habits. The factors that drive the market are increase in consumer awareness related to health benefits of prebiotics; rise in use of prebiotics in poultry feed to improve digestion, performance, and immune system to improve overall productivity of animals; multifunctional nature of prebiotic ingredients; and ease of incorporation in a wide range of foods & beverages. This is expected to boost the market growth from 2017 to 2023.

In 2016, the inulin segment accounted for the highest share in the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to its easy availability from natural sources such as garlic, bananas, and wheat and ability to enable growth of probiotics within the body, which help the body to fight against chronic diseases, control cholesterol level, and improve overall digestion process. High cost of R&D for the applicability & safety and larger market visibility of probiotics as compared to prebiotic ingredients are expected to hamper the market growth in the future.

Key Findings of the Prebiotics Ingredients Market:

Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its dominant position in the market, in terms of value during the forecast period, followed by Europe.

The inulin segment generated the highest revenue in 2016, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

The dietary supplements segment is witnessing the highest CAGR of 13.3% during 2017 to 2023.

LAMEA accounted for approximately one-ninth share of the global market in 2016.

The Asia-Pacific prebiotics ingredients market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR.

North America accounted for approximately one-fifth share in the global prebiotics ingredients market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3%.

Asia-Pacific and LAMEA collectively contributed about half of the global market, in terms of revenue, in 2016. The key players operating in the global prebiotics ingredients market are Beneo GmbH, Cargill Incorporated, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, FrieslandCampina, Ingredion Incorporated, Samyang, Genex, Nexira, Beghin Meiji, Royal Cosun, and Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd.

