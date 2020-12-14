Market Report Summary

High number of hospitalizations witnessed during the current COVID-19 pandemic along with routine hospitalizations will propel the growth of the global emergency hospital beds market over the period of 2020-2030. The current pandemic is not a standalone phenomenon but a part of a larger pattern of frequent epidemics that is evident from recent occurrences such as Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), and many others.

The emergency hospital beds market includes a variety of products such as surgical beds, bariatric beds, critical care beds, emergency and transport stretchers, speciality stretchers, and others. Key manufacturers also offer various products based on different technologies such as electric-powered or manual stretchers.

Persistence Market Research estimates that, the global emergency hospital beds market will reach a valuation of US$ 10 Bn by the year 2030.

Key Takeaways from Emergency Hospital Beds Market Study

The speciality stretchers sub-segment within the stretchers segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment in the global emergency hospital beds market by the end of 2030 .

. By end user, the hospitals segment is expected to grow almost 1.5X over the years 2020 to 2030 .

over the years to . By region-wise segmentation, Europe is estimated to be the most attractive region in the global emergency hospital beds market.

Countries such as China, India, and Brazil have the potential to drive future growth in the global emergency hospital beds market, owing to the growing burden of infectious and chronic diseases, coupled with high demand for maternity beds.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in increased hospitalizations across the world, which is giving added imputes to the growth of the emergency hospital beds market.

“Mounting occurrence of diseases coupled with rising incidence of road accident-related hospitalizations will propel the growth of the emergency hospital beds market over the coming period,” suggests a PMR analyst.

Increasing Surgeries Due to Road Accidents, Births, & CVDs Remains Key Driving Factor

Rise in surgical procedures worldwide due to various reasons such as increased cardiovascular conditions, birth-associated procedures, and road accident-related procedures are the main reasons behind the growth of the surgical beds sub-segment in the emergency hospital beds market. For instance, UNICEF reported that, internationally, in 2018, more than half of the births were projected to have taken place in nine countries in emerging markets: India (69,070), China (44,760), Nigeria (20,210), Pakistan (14,910), Indonesia (13,370), the US (11,280), the Democratic Republic of Congo (9,400), Ethiopia (9,020), and Bangladesh (8,370).

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the emergency hospital beds market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2015 – 2019 and projections for the period of 2020 – 2030, on the basis of product (beds [surgical beds, maternity beds, critical care beds, and bariatric beds] and stretchers [emergency and transport stretchers, procedural stretchers, and speciality stretchers]) and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, and speciality clinics), across seven key regions.