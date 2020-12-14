RF Predistortion ICs: Introduction

Radio frequency power amplifier linearization ICs, or RF predistortion ICs, repartition sections of the predistortion algorithm to analog/RF from the digital domain. Thus, RF predistortion ICs are also referred to as analog predistortion ICs. RF predistortion ICs showcase a processing architecture for digital signals to be converted to analog radio frequencies. The RF predistortion architecture efficiently facilitates simple, compact and low power digital programmability.

RF predistortion ICs find common applications in microwave point-to-point and cellular infrastructure markets. Manufacturers offer compact RF predistortion ICs that facilitate cost-effective infrastructures, which offer compact Long Term Evolution (LTE) cellular cell designs. These 4G cellular small cell solutions are integrated as heterogeneous network deployments.

RF Predistortion ICs: Market Drivers and Opportunity

RF Predistortion ICs are developed to offer optimum digital to analog signal processing performance for demanding information and telecommunication network infrastructures at lowered system expenditure. This factor is estimated to accelerate the adoption of RF predistortion ICs with the advent of 5G infrastructure deployments during the forecast period. Today, telecommunication technologies feature sophisticated network infrastructures facilitated by multiple RF predistortion ICs and antennae. The ever-rising integration of advanced network automation enabling digital and analog signal processing components is estimated to propel the growth of the global RF predistortion ICs market. RF predistortion ICs also facilitate the development of low power, wide bandwidth, and compact electrical circuits. These benefits offered by RF predistortion ICs are expected to enable the global RF predistortion ICs market to register a strong growth rate on a global scale. High presence of manufacturers offering premium quality, yet economically feasible, RF predistortion ICs is another factor that is estimated to play a major role in driving the growth of the global RF predistortion ICs market during the forecast period. Large-scale deployment of RF predistortion ICs has established them to be robust solutions featuring the capability of increasing system efficiency, while reducing overall expenditure in their existing applications. The ever-increasing demand for network automation, along with the dramatic reduction in prices of RF Predistortion ICs, is expected to offer lucrative opportunities in the global RF predistortion ICs market during the forecast period.

RF Predistortion ICs: Market Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global RF predistortion ICs market can be segmented into the following,

Cellular Infrastructure

Microwave Point-to-Point (Microwave P2P)

General Radio Frequency Power Amplifier Linearization (General RFPAL)

Currently, general RFPAL holds the largest market share of the global RF predistortion ICs market. Cellular infrastructure holds the second largest market share and is expected to overtake the general RFPAL application segment in terms of market value in the global RF distortion market by the end of the forecast period. Microwave P2P is estimated to record a steady growth rate in the RF predistortion ICs market during the forecast period.

RF Predistortion ICs: Regional Market Outlook

Governments and companies are undertaking strategic initiative in order to enhance telecommunication and information technology standards in the Asia Pacific market. This factor is estimated to enable the RF distortion ICs market in Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate among all the regional markets, during the forecast period. Currently, Europe holds the largest market share of the global RF predistortion ICs market. High presence of manufacturers and distributors offering RF predistortion ICs, and other network automation enabling electrical components, is anticipated to drive the RF predistortion ICs market in the region. North America is expected to continue registering a steady growth rate in the RF predistortion ICs market owing to the accelerated advancements in 5G technology and the continuous upgrades being made to the existing LTE technology.

RF Predistortion ICs: Market Key Players

Few of the major participants operating in the global RF predistortion ICs market include, Maxim Integrated; Intel Corporation; Analog Devices, Inc.; Texas Instruments Incorporated; STMicroelectronics; Rohm Semiconductor; NXP Semiconductor; Qualcomm Corporation; Renesas Electronic Corporation; and Infineon Technologies, among others.

The RF Predistortion ICs market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

RF Predistortion ICs Market Segments

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

RF Predistortion ICs Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

RF Predistortion ICs Market Value Chain

RF Predistortion ICs Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for RF Predistortion ICs market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America U.S & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Europe Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

RF Predistortion ICs Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

