Smoking cessation & nicotine de-addiction products market estimated to be valued US$ 9,014 Mn in 2018 and poised to grow at CAGR of 12.7% over 2019-2025. Market for smoking cessation & nicotine de-addiction products projected to reach US$ 18,489 Mn by 2025 owing to growing awareness regarding smoking cessation and availability of wider product choices.Do policy changes bring positive impact on smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market:

Of late, several governments across the globe coming up with policy changes to curb the smoking habit among people, which is likely to prompt smokers to adopt alternatives to smoking such as nicotine-based products or E-cigarettes. Moreover, several governments are launching innovative awareness campaigns through digital, electronic and print media to sensitize the people regarding harmful effects of the smoking. These government initiatives expected to drive the market for smoking cessation & nicotine de-addiction products over the forecast period. For Instance, countries/regions like China, India and GCC countries brought laws that mandate the tobacco products manufacturers to place warning labels on the products and same laws prohibit the smoking in public areas, these are expected to create a market opportunity for the players.

Major Key Players of the Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-addiction Products Market are:

Cipla Ltd. (India), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK), ITC Limited (India), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (U.S), NJOY, Inc. (U.S), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S), Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (Japan), VMR Products, LLC (U.S)

The growing prevalence of smoking and its hazardous effects on the cardiac and respiratory system is driving the smokers to adopt an alternative to smoking like nicotine-based products and E-cigarettes, this is expected to create a huge growth opportunity for market players over the forecast period. Moreover, consumers have been exposed to numerous innovative products in different formulations, which are helping buyers to choose the appropriate product for consumption, this in turn aiding the product adoption in the market. Moreover, regulatory approvals for Nicotine Replacement Therapies (NRT), non-nicotine based products and e-cigarettes are aiding the market revenue growth.

North America market is expected to hold the larger revenue share in global smoking cessation & nicotine de-addiction products market and projected to remain dominant over the forecast period owing to growing awareness and wider adoption choices in the region. Asia-pacific Smoking cessation & nicotine de-addiction products market projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period in comparison with other regions owing to large smoking population and growing interest of multinational players in the region for geographic expansion.

Major Types of Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-addiction Products Market covered are:

Nicotine Based Products

Nicotine Gums

Nicotine Patches

Nicotine Sprays

Nicotine Inhalers

Nicotine Lozenges

Electronic Cigarette

Non-nicotine Products

Varenicline

Bupropion

Cytisine

Major Applications of Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-addiction Products Market covered are:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retail Stores

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-addiction Products consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-addiction Products market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-addiction Products manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-addiction Products with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

