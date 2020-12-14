U.K private healthcare market report gives comprehensive outlook on private healthcare services in U.K with emphasis special emphasis on role of NHS and PMIs. The U.K private healthcare market estimated to be valued US$ 11.8 Bn in 2018 and poised to grow at CAGR of 2.6% over 2019 to 2025. Market for private healthcare services projected to reach US$ 13.8 Bn by 2025 due to rise in NHS waiting times and referrals to the private sector. U.K private healthcare market report gives a comprehensive outlook on private healthcare services in U.K with emphasis special emphasis on the role of NHS and PMI. The report on U.K private healthcare market gives historical, current, and future market sizes (US$ Mn) on the basis of service type, specialty, and end users. This report studies U.K private healthcare market dynamics elaborately to identify the current trends & drivers, future opportunities and possible challenges to the key stakeholders operating in the market. In addition, U.K private healthcare market report includes, number GP referrals in 2016, pricing analysis of major services, service provider share analysis and competition analysis with vividly illustrated the competition dashboard to assess the market competition. Moreover, PBI analyzed U.K private healthcare market to better equip clients with possible investment opportunities across the countries (Investment Hot-Spots) and market unmet needs (Service Opportunities). Key stakeholders of the market report include healthcare service providers, private healthcare providers, private insurance players, marketers, policymakers engaged in healthcare delivery.

Major Key Players of the UK Private Healthcare Market are:

Aspen Healthcare (A Sub. Of Tenet Healthcare), BMI Healthcare, Bupa Cromwell Hospital, Care UK, CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC, HCA Management Services, L.P., Nuffield Health, Ramsay Health Care, Spire Healthcare Group Plc.

In recent times patients in the country increasingly preferring private healthcare services over NHS devices for elective procedures and several non-urgent services owing to rise in NHS waiting lists and packaged pricing form private healthcare providers. This is expected to fuel market revenue growth in near future. Moreover, this trend has been well capitalized by service providers by mean of offering packaged and discounted prices along with fixed consultant fees to attract the patients, which is expected to drive the market revenue growth over the forecast period.

The rise in the waiting list in recent times for several ailments in NHS is prompting patients to choose private healthcare services over NHS services. The rise in NHS waiting time more than 18 weeks for treatment is expected to bolster private healthcare market in the UK. Moreover, flexibility in GP referrals where, patients can opt for desired time, date, and hospital/clinic for consultation, which is creating a market opportunity for the players in U.K private healthcare market. According to NHS, the numbers of patients waiting for NHS services are growing in recent times.

Major Types of UK Private Healthcare Market covered are:

Private Acute Care Hospitals

Private Patient Care Clinics

Private Specialist Services

Private Diagnostics and Imaging Centers

Private Urgent Care Centers

Others

Major Applications of UK Private Healthcare Market covered are:

International Tourists

NHS Referrals & PMI

Self-pay Individuals

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global UK Private Healthcare consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the UK Private Healthcare market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global UK Private Healthcare manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the UK Private Healthcare with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 UK Private Healthcare Market Size

2.2 UK Private Healthcare Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 UK Private Healthcare Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 UK Private Healthcare Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players UK Private Healthcare Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into UK Private Healthcare Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global UK Private Healthcare Sales by Product

4.2 Global UK Private Healthcare Revenue by Product

4.3 UK Private Healthcare Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global UK Private Healthcare Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, UK Private Healthcare industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

