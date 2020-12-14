Therapeutic vaccines are biological combinations which develop immunity against a diseased tissue or cell. Therapeutic vaccines are administered to the patient in order to induce a defence mechanism against particular disease. These are developed to treat various cancer diseases, HIV, and Alzheimer’s disease etc. Prophylactic vaccines differ from therapeutic vaccines are used for the prevention and control of diseases, while the prophylactic vaccines are only used for prevention of diseases. Therapeutic vaccines are specially manufactured for the HIV positive individuals with the healthy immune system, to increase the ability to fight against microorganisms. Therapeutic vaccines are currently developed for chronic viral infections, such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), human papillomavirus (HPV), herpes simplex virus (HSV), cancer, hepatitis B virus, and hepatitis C virus etc. as an alternative to antiviral treatment.

Major Key Players of the Therapeutic Vaccines Market are:

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Sanofi-Pasteur (France), Dendreon (U.S.). Agenus Inc. (U.S.), Valeant (Canada), Bavarian Nordic (Denmark), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), to name a few.

The global therapeutic vaccines market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, and HIV etc. According to World Health Organisation, an escalation of the diseases such as cancer (approximately 8.8 Mn people died in 2015) and HIV expected to drive the growth of global therapeutic vaccines market over the forecasting period. The advanced and active R&D activities for therapeutic vaccines by pharmaceutical companies for various types of cancers are in pipeline which is expected to create potential opportunity in the global therapeutic vaccines market in future. Apart from this, rising number of mergers and acquisitions, and an increase in funding from government for development of therapeutic vaccines might fuel the growth of global therapeutic vaccines market over the forecasting period. However, inefficient research and development and non-existent reimbursement policies for vaccines are the primary factors which are expected to hinder the growth of global therapeutic vaccines market. Similarly, stringent regulatory implications, higher cost of vaccines, lesser accessibility to the vaccines, availability of alternative treatments for the diseases, and some adverse effects associated with the vaccines might hamper the growth of global therapeutic vaccines market over the forecast period.

Based on product type, global therapeutic vaccines market has been segmented into the following:

Conjugate vaccines

Live attenuated vaccines

Inactivated and subunit vaccines

Toxoid vaccines

Recombinant vaccines

Based on application, global therapeutic vaccines market has been segmented into the following:

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Addiction

Autoimmune diseases

Neurological diseases

Others

Based on technology, global therapeutic vaccines market has been segmented into the following:

Autologous vaccines

Allogeneic vaccines

The global therapeutic vaccines market is in the nascent stage where many players are actively involved in the development of therapeutic vaccines. Few companies have adopted some key business strategies, such as product innovation, and new product launching to ensure their dominance in the global therapeutic vaccines market. The global therapeutic vaccines market is positively affected by the significant rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, and HIV etc. Few companies have taken an active lead in research and development of therapeutic vaccines. For instance, in April 2010, Dendreon Corporation, launched FDA approved immunotherapy drug Provenge, for the treatment of prostate cancer. According to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, there are some vaccines in the clinical trial stage, such as Lucanix (Belagenpumatucel-L), gp100 melanoma vaccine, for Non-small cell lung cancer. Similarly, Merck & Co., Inc. and GSK Plc. are expected to launch vaccines such as GSK1572932A, and GV1001 having entered phase 3 trials.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Therapeutic Vaccines consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Therapeutic Vaccines market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Therapeutic Vaccines manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Therapeutic Vaccines with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Therapeutic Vaccines industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

