Plasma fractionation refers to the process of separation, extraction, and purification of plasma. Human plasma contains the large variety of proteins, however, only a few of these proteins are help in producing therapeutic plasma products. Plasma is used in prevention and treatment of various life threatening diseases caused by trauma, immunologic disorders, and infections. Plasma fractionation process is majorly used in treating protein deficiency condition in healthcare applications. The proteins extracted from the plasma are majorly categorized into three main classes: immunoglobulins which are useful in treatment of autoimmune disorders and increasing the immune response of the body, clotting factors which are help in treatment of blood disorders such as haemophilia, and the albumins which are useful in conditions of decreased albumin levels or during fluid loss.

Major Key Players of the Plasma Fractionation Market are:

Grifols S.A (Spain), CSL Ltd. (Australia), Shire (Ireland), Octapharma AG (Switzerland), Kedrion S.p.A (Italy), China Biologic Products, Inc. (China), Biotest AG (OGEL GmbH) (Germany), LFB S.A (France), and Sanquin (Netherlands) to name a few.

Plasma fractionation process is carried by different criteria such as solubility of the products, and their physical and chemical conditions such as ionic strengths, pH levels, and temperature, etc. The removal or inactivation of viruses and prions is an important function of plasma fractionation, and it can be carried by various mechanical and physical treatments for virus inactivation such as nano filtration, detergent/solvent treatment, heat treatment, chromatography centrifugation, ultrafiltration, and sterile filtration in order to achieve homogeneity of plasma, and reduce the risks of viral transmissions.

Plasma fractionation market expected to grow at significant rate over the forecast period due to rise in the incidence of immune and bleeding disorders, increase in the use of alpha-1 antitrypsin and immunoglobulin, rise in prevalence of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD), emphysema, and haemophilia. In addition, development in plasma techniques and plasma utilization are the key factors expected to boost the plasma fractionation market. However, high cost for the plasma products, adverse effects associated with the plasma fractionation products, lack of reimbursement policies, stringent regulatory policies, and increase in the recombinant coagulation factors might hinder the growth of plasma fractionation market over the forecast timeframe.

Based on product type, global plasma fractionation market segmented into the following:

Albumin

Immunoglobulin

Intravenous immunoglobulin

Subcutaneous immunoglobulin

Others

Coagulation factor concentrates

Factor viii

Factor ix

Factor xiii

Prothrombin complex concentrates

Von Willebrand factor (VWF)

Protease inhibitors

Other plasma fractionation products

Based on application, global plasma fractionation market segmented into the following:

Neurology

Haematology

Immunology

Rheumatology

Haemato-oncology

Critical Care

Pulmonology

Others

Several international players are actively involved in the development of global plasma fractionation products. In 2015, immunoglobulins commanded for the largest share of the global plasma fractionation market due to rise in prevalence and incidence autoimmune disorders (according to International Journal of Celiac Disease, 2015 the world prevalence and incidence of Autoimmune Diseases are increasing, the global net percent increased per year prevalence and incidence of autoimmune disorders were 12.5±7.9 and 19.1±43.1 respectively). However, the protease inhibitors are expected to highest growth in the forecasting period, due to increasing use of proteases for respiratory diseases and growing application in various diseases. Partnerships, agreements, new products launch, collaborations, acquisitions and mergers, joint ventures, are being adopted by various key players in the global plasma fractionation market. For instance, in 2003, Probitas Pharma acquired Alpha Therapeutic from Mitsubishi Pharma, similarly, Octapharma acquired Mexican fractionator Probifasa S.A. de C.V. for developing the plasma products.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Plasma Fractionation consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Plasma Fractionation market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Plasma Fractionation manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Plasma Fractionation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Plasma Fractionation industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

