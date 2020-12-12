The global weapon mount market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, owing to increase in demand due to modernization plans of countries for their forces. Weapon mount is an assembly, which is used to hold a weapon such as guns and snipers. Weapon mounts are of two types, which include static mount and non-static mount. Static mount is either directly mounted on the ground or fitted with the vehicle, whereas non-static weapon mount is portable, that is, it can change its position (axis) and revolve. New innovations in the laser weapons also paves the way for the growth of the weapon mounts market as recently DRDO (India) conducted a test of a laser weapon mounted on a truck.

• The production rate of weapon mount manufacturers across the globe has been hampered because of the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on public gatherings.

• Demand for spare parts is also down since less maintenance is required presently.

• There will be a considerable rise in demand for weapon mounts in near future as the world starts moving toward normalcy.

• Asia-Pacific and the Middle Eastern countries such as India, Japan, UAE, and others have ambitious plans to manufacture a large number of armored mounted vehicles. However, the procurement process is on halt due to COVID-19 pandemic.

• Slowing down of economies of major defense buyer countries due to COVID-19 will impact their defense budget, which will directly affect weapon mounts market.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Increase in terrorist activities across the globe, unresolving border issues between countries, such as India & Pakistan, India & China, and North Korea & South Korea, arms race between countries, and disputes between country’s national forces are some of the major factors that drive the global weapon mount market. However, reduction in military budget is expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in applications of weapon mounts in naval ships (Destroyers, Frigates, Corvettes, and others) are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the global weapon mount market.

Increase in terrorist activities

In the recent years, terrorist activities have been increased across the globe. For instance, Europe, which was considered as one of the peaceful and safest places on earth, has witnessed series of blasts in 2017. In addition, countries such as Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan are on the urge of civil war and foreign forces have been deployed in these countries, which results into increase in military activities. Such increase in the terrorist activities is expected to create demand for weapon mounts; thereby, driving the growth of the market.

Un-resolving border issues

There are still many countries across the globe which have unresolved border issues with their neighboring countries such as Russia-Ukraine over Crimea, India-Pakistan over POK, India-China over Tibet and Arunachal, China with Brunei, Indonesia, Vietnam over South China sea. These conflicts encourage countries to increase their arms inventory more and more. Therefore, there exists high potential growth for global weapon mounts due to such unresolved border issues.

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global weapon mount industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global thermistor market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global weapon mount market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed weapon mount market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years. Questions answered in the global weapon mount market research report: • What are the leading market players active in the weapon mount market?

• What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

