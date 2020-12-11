Netupitant-palonosetron FDC market holds a substantial scope for growth globally. The market is in its growth stage; however, its contribution to the global market is expected to increase significantly within the next six years. High cost is a major limitation to for the growth of the market in developing regions. However, recent innovations, which embed high potential and longer duration of action within the CINV drugs reach a wider segment of audiences. Numerous players are stepping in the CINV market with innovative products. Emerging technology such as novel drugs discovery and innovation of antiemetic therapy are expected to increase the competition in the near future.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Netupitant Palonosetron Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022”, the global netupitant-palonosetron was valued at $257,162 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $527,187 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2016 to 2022.

According to Hemali Narkhede, Manager, Healthcare Research at Allied Market Research “Netupitant-Palonosetron FDC market holds a substantial scope for growth globally. The market, which is in its growth stage, however, is anticipated to contribute significantly to the global market within the next six years.”

Key players profiled in this report include Acacia Pharma, Helsinn Holding S.A., Heron Therapeutics, Inc., and Eisai Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY:

· North America dominated the netupitant-palonosetron market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9%.

· Asia-Pacific shows the highest growth rate, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.7%.

The report provides revenue forecast with sales, sales growth rate, and revenue growth rate forecasts of the global Netupitant – Palonosetron market. The forecasts are also provided with respect to the product, application, and regional segments of the market. The forecasts are provided to understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

