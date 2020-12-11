RNA Based Therapeutics Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $1.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 28.4% during the period 2020-2027.

The large scale funding from public and private sector, growing interest of pharmaceuticals and biotech giants for developing novel delivery technology, and anticipated saving in healthcare expenditure are propelling the growth of RNA therapeutics market. Moreover, the platform technologies such as RNAi and antisense have enabled researchers to accelerate their research activities by defining gene sequences for chronic diseases. Companies have widened the research focus on RNA based drug as well, which has fueled the growth of the overall RNA therapeutics market.

The study suggests that the enabled technologies such as RNA interference technology (RNAi) and RNA antisense technology will dominate the market with RNAi technology getting interest from most of the participants. The development pipeline suggests that oncology segment will emerge as the largest application segment. This is largely due to the high prevalence of such diseases and limited efficiency of available therapeutics in treating such diseases. Research and therapeutics are the two major end-use segments of RNA therapeutics market. North America currently commands the lion’s share of the market as most of the research and development activity is concentrated in this region. However, Asia Pacific and other emerging regions will gradually catch-up over the forecast period.

The key factors that drive, hamper, or provide opportunities to the market are provided in the report

Competitive landscape of the industry along with the profile analysis of market players is provided in the report.

The Key companies in this space are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Benitec Biopharma Limited, Cenix BioScience GmbH, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Genzyme Corporation, ISIS pharmaceuticals Inc., Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Silence Therapeutics PLC, and Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Various strategies adopted by these companies to gain stronghold of the market include partnerships, collaborations, approvals, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, expansions, and others.

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading RNA Based Therapeutics end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2027.

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering regions such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

