Global DNA diagnostics market is expected to garner $19 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

Companies analyzed in the report include Roche Diagnostics, Sysmex, Bayer Diagnostic, Gene-probe Inc., Abbott laboratories, Illumina, Inc., Cephide, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Johnson and Johnson, and Novartis. They have adopted various strategies including partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and others to strengthen their position in the industry.

Get Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/298

Rise in incidence of infectious & chronic diseases, advancements in technology, and rise in popularity of personalized medicines drive the growth in the global DNA diagnostics industry. However, high costs related to research & development activities and stringent government regulations restrain the growth in the market. Innovations in product design and technology along with improvement in healthcare infrastructure would create new opportunities in the industry.

The latest figures suggest that approximately 8.2 million people are living with cancer and 39 million with HIV. These numbers are set to increase consistently; however, advanced automated DNA diagnostics technologies such as next generation sequencing could play a crucial role in diagnosing and curbing these diseases. “Next generation sequencing has had a significant impact on diagnostic procedures and is set to gain momentum in the foreseeable future.”, states AMR analyst Sharayu Dhabale.

Market analysis in terms of geography suggests that developed economies would retain their dominance in the market. This could be attributed to the early adoption of the technology due to potential reduction offered by DNA diagnostic to their high healthcare expenditure. However, developing economies, such as in Asia-Pacific, will significantly influence the DNA diagnostic market during the extended forecast period (2020-2025), largely due to potential growth in per capita healthcare expenditure and very large undiagnosed population.

Applications analyzed into the report include infectious diseases, oncology

Enquiry For More Information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/298

Market analysis in terms of geography suggests that developed economies would retain their dominance in the market. This could be attributed to the early adoption of the technology due to potential reduction offered by DNA diagnostic to their high healthcare expenditure. However, developing economies, such as in Asia-Pacific, will significantly influence the DNA diagnostic market during the extended forecast period (2020-2025), largely due to potential growth in per capita healthcare expenditure and very large undiagnosed population.

, and myogenic disorders. The oncology segment accounted for the highest share and will continue to dominate owing to increase in incidence of these diseases and rise in aging population. Geographically, the market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. North America dominates the market owing to rise in adoption of the DNA diagnostics technology and prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.

About Allied Market Research: Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry. Contact: David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141

International: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com