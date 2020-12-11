Global Biomarkers Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $30.6 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16% during the period 2013 to 2026. Diagnostic biomarkers continue to address challenges such as early and accurate diagnosis of most of the fatal diseases. Increasing advancements with extended applications of diagnostic biomarkers are only going to increase its significance in the field of diagnostics according to AMR analysts Debbie Shields and Roshan Deshmukh.

Diagnostic biomarker technology is expected to change the scenario of drug development and medical practice, as technologies are metamorphosing from traditional pathophysiology/epidemiology approach to biomarker studies such as genomics and proteomic add the analysts.

This report segments the global diagnostic biomarker on the basis of diagnostic biomarker types, applications and service. Applications market is further segments as risk assessment, molecular diagnostics, disease diagnosis, drug discovery and development, drug formulation, forensic applications and others. The report particularly focuses on biomarkers for diagnostic applications and excludes clinical trials and research.

KEY BENEFITS OF THE REPORT

The report offers an assessment and ranking of the factors that favor the biomarkers market growth and those factors which act as a hindrance for the growth of the market

Forecast period for estimating market size is from 2013 to 2020. Two historic years include 2011 and 2012

The report identifies top investment pockets and offers an analysis of top winning strategies for diagnostic biomarker industry.

The report analyses the various strategies adopted by some of the key companies in the industry.

The report tracks and analyses key innovations and patents for biomarkers in the last five years

Companies profiled in this report include Roche Diagnostic Limited (Switzerland), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Abbott Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), Aushon BioSystem Inc. (U.S.), Epistem Ltd. (U.K.), G.E. Healthcare Inc. (U.K).

BIOMARKERS MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

BY APPLICATIONS

Risk Assessment

Development of Molecular Diagnostic

Disease Diagnosis

Drug Discovery and Development

Drug Formulation

Forensic Application

Others (DNA Fingerprinting and Others)

BY SERVICES

Sample Preparation

Assay Development

Biomarker Validation and Testing

Other Services

