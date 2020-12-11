Amplifier is an electronic device used to raise amplitude of the input signal, which maybe time-variant voltage or current signal to produce a proportionally greater amplitude signal at output. It is a two-port electronic circuit, which can be either a separate piece or embedded within another device such as RF transmitter, headphone, and speakers. Amplifiers are widely used in consumer electronics sector such as audio power amplifiers, home theaters, smartphones, televisions, and microwave ovens as it has high frequency response, high audio fidelity, and low amplitude distortion supported by low power consumption.

Amplifier finds suitable applications in industrial actuator systems as well as the telecommunication sector for satellite communication as it is highly durable and less expensive, facilitating high data transmission rate. High-powered RF amplifiers are preferred for broadcasting signals in the frequency range between 20KHz (kilohertz) and 300GHz (gigahertz) for compensating non-linear distortion with low noise performance, which enhances product quality standards in the market. Significant advancements in design, technology, and introduction of machine-to-machine communication with the advent of IoT implies that the amplifier market share would undergo considerable growth in the coming years.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

After the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China, the amplifier market is counted among the most impacted as manufacturing units, which are mostly in China had to shut operations leading to severe disruption of supply chain. There is a short-term demand lapse, which has led the amplifier market share to fall, owing to the lockdown of operations and travel restrictions on a global basis.

The market would experience a significant reduction in smartphones, automobiles, and consumer electronics production. On the contrary, owing to increase in work from home, employees shift toward computing infrastructure causing surge in demand from cloud service providers to facilitate high data transmission for wireless communication. This would push pricing and revenue of amplifiers higher, thus anticipating a rapid rebound of the amplifier market after short-term contraction.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Growth in demand for portable devices such as smart speakers, headphones, smartphones to stream music, surge in industrial automation such as DC and servo motors as well as necessity of transmission of cellular and FM broadcasting signals are the main factors that propel the amplifier market growth. However, bulky size of power amplifiers, less consumer preference in this highly diversified market, and tendency to become noisy with environmental disturbance are factors that hamper the amplifier market growth.

On the contrary, amplifiers are a perfect fit for use in music concerts as sound reinforcers and for home audio systems, which boosts the market revenue. Penetration of 4G and upcoming 5G network along with features such as powerful processors, GPS navigation, live TV feeds, and high-powered operating system are anticipated to pave new avenues for the amplifier industry.

New Product Launches to Flourish the Market

Leading significant amplifier market players have adopted necessary steps to improve overall efficiency and dynamic power range of amplifiers.

In May 2020, Infineon Technologies, a German semiconductor manufacturer, developed its first fully self-contained Raspberry Pi Audio amplifier HAT (Hardware Attached on Top Board) that offers end-users high definition audio at boom box power levels in low form factor. The board is compatible with Raspberry Pi Zero W and Raspberry Pi 3 and 4 and provides power-efficient performance with minimum size consumption. This board is incorporated with MERUS MA12070P amplifier that allows filter-free amplifier design without using filter-coil at output filter. The solution requires a single 5V/2.5A USB power supply and offers playback time up to 20hrs with 6700mAh power bank. This quick and easy audio system is compatible with Linux distribution such as Raspbian, Volumio, and JustBoomPlayer and enables multi-level class D amplification.

Surge in Use of in Automotive and Industrial Applications

Amplifiers are used to enhance infotainment experience in automotive for its customers. In addition, it simplifies integration and maximizes reliability of telematics as well as acoustic vehicle alerting systems in smart, electric vehicles.

In March 2020, STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader launched FDA901 class D audio amplifier IC with audio-design of Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., a Japanese manufacturer of car audio equipment. The chip helps to fuse high-efficiency of class D amplifiers with high-quality sound of class AB amplifiers. FDA901 offers pure audio performance with minimum dropout of audio signals and low residual noise with low distortion ratio and EMI levels. This class D audio amplifier provides high-quality sound along with advanced functions to measure real-time speaker current and impedance.

Companies Covered

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Xilinx Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Maxim Integrated and Broadcom Inc.

Regions Covered

