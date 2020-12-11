Universal Serial Bus (USB) cable is one of the most common interfaces for connecting a variety of peripherals to host device for communication and power supply. USB interfaces are found on computers, laptops, peripheral devices, smartphones, cameras, flash memory sticks, and are simple and effective for providing connectivity and relatively small and local levels of data transfer. USB cable is widely used in the telecommunication sector including data centre as they offer sufficiently fast serial data transfer mechanism at low cost and provide improved power efficiency. USB cables are easy to use with a variety of connector types and size. These components have true plug and play nature as they can be connected and disconnected while the computer is running without fear of freezing the computer.

USB cables carry power as well as signals and are designed with several distinct connector types making it easy to identify which plug goes into the computer and which one into the peripheral device. In addition, USB cables find ample use in the industrial sector for digital image processing and a clean signal transfer due to the robust nature of connector system. Ongoing technological improvements in this low cost, easy, affordable data transfer system implies that the USB cable market share will undergo significant growth in coming forecast years.

Download Report Sample with Latest Industry Insights: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8381

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Surge in use of smart portable devices such as smartphones, digital cameras, and gaming consoles requiring data transfer between devices for communication is the major factor that drives the market growth. However, growth of wireless technology, incompatibility of new updated devices with traditional USBs, and lack of broadcasting features in USB cables hinder the USB cable market growth.

On the contrary, use of USB cables in automobiles to connect smartphones and devices to automotive infotainment systems influence device-consumer interaction as well as use of industrial grade USB cables to transmit large amount of data by bearing mechanical stress in hazardous environments, which further boost the market revenue. Technological progression to enhance requirements of interference-free signal transmission are expected to present new pathways to USB cable industry.

New Product Launches to Flourish the Market:

Leading market players adopt necessary methods to improve quality and performance from desktop to critical infrastructure with a view to connect computers, networking equipment and electronic devices that form the foundation of the digital world.

In June 2020, Tripp Lite, global manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, launched USB-C high-wattage travel-friendly wall chargers that plug into a standard AC outlet and have USB-C power delivery port for connection to a device charging cable. The models are U280-W01-40C1, U280-W01-50C1, U280-W01-60C1-G with power capacities of 40W, 50W and 60W respectively that use Gallium nitride technology allowing powerful charging in small form factor. Auto-sensing USB-C charging port quickly charges latest laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other power devices and chargers protect from overheating, overcurrent, and overcharging. It offers more efficient charging in less space than chargers with silicon technology and are ideal for travel as the plug folds into the housing for easy transport hence making it convenient for anyone who carries a charger.

Interested? Do Purchase Enquiry Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8381

Surge in Use Automotive and Industrial Applications

Nowadays automobiles have USB ports located directly on or quite close to the infotainment systems usually in the centre console or at rear seats of the vehicle. USB ports support both charging and USB data connection to mobile devices, laptops, tablets. In addition, connecting smartphones and devices to automotive infotainment systems provide information and entertainment functions such as updated navigation, messaging, media storage, streaming music by Apple’s CarPlay and Google’s Android Auto. Ability to connect a mobile device to the vehicle enhances the way customers interact with their devices.

In January 2019, Xiaomi India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Xiaomi Corp., launched Mi Micro USB Braided cable in the Indian market. The sturdy and durable USB cable supports 2A fast charging and also supports fast data transfer rate of up to 480Mbps. It has a braided finish making it less prone to tangling and also has a low price. The Mi Micro USB Braided cable has a Micro USB interface with a length of 100cm.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

China, is the manufacturing hub of electronic control items and semiconductor devices. Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, most manufacturing units have been shut down. The ultimate impact in China and globally due to effect of coronavirus on sales loss seems to be uncertain.

The USB Cable industry is experiencing both challenges and opportunities as in response to social distancing measures many manufacturers of electronic components are forced to temporarily shutdown, layoff employees, or begin remote operations.

In response to the crisis, use of USB cables in medical electronics devices for power supply of computer automated systems, endoscopes, X-ray equipment which are used for continuous treatment of COVID-19 infected patients are still in demand. In addition, these components are used in cabling infrastructure of network systems of data centers to fulfill the high demand of data traffic without any interruption related to power supply as well as for high data transfer thereby ensuring high-level functionality of equipment every day.

The USB cable market is currently experiencing demand shortfall due to unprecedented lockdown of automotive operations in industries, corporate sectors and business firms followed by transportation restrictions. USB cable market is expected to make steady rebound after commencement of operations supported by production of components.

Key benefits of the stakeholders:

The study gives an analytical overview of the USB Cable market forecast with current trends and future estimations to determine imminent investment pockets.

forecast with current trends and future estimations to determine imminent investment pockets. The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed USB Cable market analysis.

The current USB Cable market trends are quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2027.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

Questions answered in the USB Cable Market research report:

Who are the leading market players active in the USB cable market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the USB cable market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com