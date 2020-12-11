According to KD Market Insights study the titled Global Vertical Farming Market 2020 is prepared in collaboration with leading industry experts providing data on various manufacturers, regions, and products that are relevant for understanding the market. -The study offers a complete market scope and growth rate, throughout the forecast period 2020- 2025. The report highlights in-depth industry perspectives relevant to the global market for Vertical Farming with a succinct review. The analysis explains the market value, volume, price trend, and possibilities for growth effectively. All prominent players are evaluated based on their business profile, product portfolio, market share, and sales. In addition, the report includes the challenges and risk factors.

The unprecedented spread of Corona virus (COVID-19) among the world’s major economies has become a major concern for both import and export activities. The Global Vertical Farming market report provides effective strategies that stabilize different business activities.

With the rising awareness about source of food being consumed, people are switching food items which are produced using synthetics to organic food items. In various developing nations across the globe, the sale of organic food items has seen a lucrative growth and is believed to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period on the account of rising awareness among people coupled with growing disposable income. In the United States, organic sales of food account for only 4% of the overall food market. However, organic product demand continues to showcase double-digit growth.

Vertical farming displays various advantages as compared to conventional farming. These includes less space, reduced labor cost, less material wastage and more productivity. Moreover, various uninhibited properties and buildings can be redesigned as a vertical farming food production center. These factors are believed to positively impact the growth of global vertical farming market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The market segmentation is as follows in by growing system, equipment and offerings, farm products and application. The authors of the study discuss both the developed and developing regions in detail.

By Growing System

– Hydroponics

– Aeroponics

– Aquaponics

– Others

By Equipment & 0fferings

– Lighting

– Climate Control

– Sensors

– Growing Supplies

– Hydroponics Components

– – – Pumps and Irrigation System

– – – Water Filtration System

– – – Others

– Aquaponics Components

– – – Rearing Tank

– – – Settling Basin

– – – Filtration unit

– – – Other

By Farm Products

– Leafy Greens

– Herbs

– Microgreens

– Tomatoes

– Medical Cannabis

– Cucumber

– Strawberry

– Peppers

– Onion

– Fish

– Flowers

– Others

By Application

– Commercial

– Home Food Production

– Others

Regional segment analysis describes regional volume of production, volume of consumption, revenue and rate of growth from 2020-2025 covering North America (U.S. & Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The report covers the existing market size of the Vertical Farming market and its growth rate based on records of Main Players: • Pentair Plc

Nelson and Pade Inc.

Aerofarms

AmHydro

Green Life Aquaponics

American Hydroponics

Green Sense Farms, LLC

Aerofarms LLC

Gotham Greens LLC

Green Sense Farms LLC

Other Major & Niche Players

The global Vertical Farming Market report highlights are as follows:

The analysis offers key insights into the production trends of the goods produced, the revenue generated, and the business profile among others.

The report highlights the global market share held by each organization for Vertical Farming and their respective gross margins.

In addition, the study provides a company overview, revenue share, SWOT analysis of the leading players in the industry and Porter’s five forces analysis including potential entrants, industry competitors, suppliers, substitutes, and buyers.

The report examines the dynamics, prospects, emerging industries, and recent plans and policies of the Vertical Farming Market.

