Buying and owning pre-owned luxury watches is more of a common thing these days as consumers are hesitating to spend premium for watches. Also, there is also a very strong demand for vintage watches, scarce models, one-of-a-kind designs and watches with a special history. Stores that are offering pre-owned luxury watches are assuring their product’s authenticity and are offering these watches at great discounted price. Such cost benefits of purchasing pre-owned luxury watches are likely to boost the growth of this segment in upcoming years.

Across the globe, pre-owned luxury goods are becoming more acceptable among consumers. Previously, the secondary market was viewed as an unattractive niche. However, with the advent of pre-owned luxury goods e-retailers, the market image has boosted and is going mainstream. The second-hand market has always been aiding for consumers who could not afford primary luxury goods. Rising awareness about online stores and a booming number of startups are further increasing the consumer base which is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation:

The market segmentation is as follows in by movement type, demography and distribution channel . The authors of the study discuss both the developed and developing regions in detail.

By Movement Type

– Automatic

– Manual

– Quartz

– Others

By Demography

– Men

– Women

– Unisex

By Distribution Channel

– Online Stores

– Offline Stores

Regional segment analysis describes regional volume of production, volume of consumption, revenue and rate of growth from 2020-2025 covering North America (U.S. & Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Main Players: • Pentair Plc

– The RealReal, Inc.

– The Luxury Closet

– Vestiaire Collective

– Fashion Phile

– Tradesy

– LXRandCo

– Style Tribute

– REBELLE

– Collector square

– Chrono24 GmbH

– Other Prominent Players

