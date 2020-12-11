According to KD Market Insights study the titled Global Hydroponics Market 2020 is prepared in collaboration with leading industry experts providing data on various manufacturers, regions, and products that are relevant for understanding the market. -The study offers a complete market scope and growth rate, throughout the forecast period 2020- 2025. The report highlights in-depth industry perspectives relevant to the global market for Hydroponics with a succinct review. The analysis explains the market value, volume, price trend, and possibilities for growth effectively. All prominent players are evaluated based on their business profile, product portfolio, market share, and sales. In addition, the report includes the challenges and risk factors.

The unprecedented spread of Corona virus (COVID-19) among the world's major economies has become a major concern for both import and export activities.

The earth has lost a third of its arable land due to urbanization, industrialization and erosion or pollution in the past 40 years and this reduction in arable land is likely to grow in coming years. This continuous reduction in the arable land area has increased the need for soilless farming methods such as hydroponics, aquaponics, and others. With hydroponics, it is possible to grow crops in places where the land is limited, doesn’t exist, or is heavily contaminated. Further, this rise in demand for soilless farming methods is likely to bolster the growth of global hydroponics market. Apart from this, the hydroponics system makes better use of space and location as compared to other soilless farming methods and due to this, hydroponics farming methods are being strongly adopted in domestic areas.

Market Segmentation:

The market segmentation is as follows in by product, system, and crop. The authors of the study discuss both the developed and developing regions in detail.

By Product

– Growing Chamber

– Pump & Tubing

– Growing LED Lights

– HVAC

– Growing Supplies

– Controlling Equipment

– Reservoir

– Accessories

By System

– Aggregate Hydroponics System

– – – Closed Systems

– – – Open Systems

– Liquid Hydroponics System

– – – Nutrient Film Technique (NFT)

– – – Others

By Crop

– Lettuce

– Microgreens

– Medical Marijuana

– Tomatoes

– Herbs

– Pepper

– Cucumber

– Other

Regional segment analysis describes regional volume of production, volume of consumption, revenue and rate of growth from 2020-2025 covering North America (U.S. & Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The report covers the existing market size of the Hydroponics market and its growth rate based on records of Main Players: • Pentair Plc

– Amhydro

– American Hydroponics

– The Hydroponics Company Limited

– HydroGarden

– Hanna Instruments, Inc.

– General Hydroponics

– Hydrofarm

– Greentech Agro, LLC

– Hydrodynamics International, Inc.

– Heliospectra AB

– Lumigrow Inc.

– Other Major & Niche Players

The global Hydroponics Market report highlights are as follows:

The analysis offers key insights into the production trends of the goods produced, the revenue generated, and the business profile among others.

The report highlights the global market share held by each organization for Hydroponics and their respective gross margins.

In addition, the study provides a company overview, revenue share, SWOT analysis of the leading players in the industry and Porter’s five forces analysis including potential entrants, industry competitors, suppliers, substitutes, and buyers.

The report examines the dynamics, prospects, emerging industries, and recent plans and policies of the Hydroponics Market.

Key features covered in the report:

Market Overview, Industry Development, Market Maturity, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis

Growth Drivers and Barriers, Market Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis & Trade Analysis

Market Forecast Analysis for 2020-2025

Market Segments by Geographies and Countries

Market Segment Trend and Forecast

Market Analysis and Recommendations

Price Analysis

Key Market Driving Factors

Hydroponics Market Company Analysis: Company Market Share & Market Positioning, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments etc.

