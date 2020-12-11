According to KD Market Insights study the titled Global Furniture Rental Market 2020 is prepared in collaboration with leading industry experts providing data on various manufacturers, regions, and products that are relevant for understanding the market. -The study offers a complete market scope and growth rate, throughout the forecast period 2020- 2025. The report highlights in-depth industry perspectives relevant to the global market for Furniture Rental with a succinct review. The analysis explains the market value, volume, price trend, and possibilities for growth effectively. All prominent players are evaluated based on their business profile, product portfolio, market share, and sales. In addition, the report includes the challenges and risk factors.

The unprecedented spread of Corona virus (COVID-19) among the world’s major economies has become a major concern for both import and export activities. The Global Furniture Rental market report provides effective strategies that stabilize different business activities.

The furniture rental is likely to continue its exponential growth in the upcoming years. The rental trend for furniture is being accepted into almost every region, such as North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and other regions. Further, there is a rise in demand for rental beds segment, which is providing immense growth opportunities for the furniture rental market over the forecast period. Apart from this, the adoption of rental furniture is favoring those consumers who feel that these services are about both convenience and saving money.

Furniture rental eases the relocation stress for employees & families and helps to provide an alternative for shipment of costly household goods. Thus, the adoption of rental furniture among employees of the present generation due to the frequent change in job locations is expected to drive the growth of the global furniture rental market.

Market Segmentation:

The market segmentation is as follows in by product, end use and distribution channel . The authors of the study discuss both the developed and developing regions in detail.

By Product:

– Chairs

– Beds

– Tables

– Sofas

– Desks

– Storage Units & Files

– Work Stations

– Others

By End Use:

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

By Distribution Channel:

– Online Stores

– Offline Stores

Regional segment analysis describes regional volume of production, volume of consumption, revenue and rate of growth from 2020-2025 covering North America (U.S. & Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The report covers the existing market size of the Furniture Rental market and its growth rate based on records of Main Players: • Aaron’s, Inc.

JMT International

CORT

Rent-A-Center

Asia Furniture Rental

Brook Furniture Rental, Inc.

Kieraya Furnishing Solutions Pvt Ltd.

RentoMojo

Cityfurnish

Arenson

Others Key Players

