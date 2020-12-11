According to KD Market Insights study the titled Global Agricultural Drone Market 2020 is prepared in collaboration with leading industry experts providing data on various manufacturers, regions, and products that are relevant for understanding the market. -The study offers a complete market scope and growth rate, throughout the forecast period 2020- 2025. The report highlights in-depth industry perspectives relevant to the global market for Agricultural Drone with a succinct review. The analysis explains the market value, volume, price trend, and possibilities for growth effectively. All prominent players are evaluated based on their business profile, product portfolio, market share, and sales. In addition, the report includes the challenges and risk factors.

The unprecedented spread of Corona virus (COVID-19) among the world’s major economies has become a major concern for both import and export activities. The Global Agricultural Drone market report provides effective strategies that stabilize different business activities.

Drones are used in various fields ranging from the military, humanitarian relief, disaster management to agriculture, out of which, the agricultural application is expected to thrive at a remarkable pace in upcoming years. The world is facing food security challenges, more than 815 million people are chronically hungry around the world. In order to tackle this challenge, farming communities and others involved in agriculture are adopting modern agriculture methods such as precision farming and others. This rapid adoption of modern agriculture has boosted the demand for advanced agricultural technologies such as agricultural robots, agriculture drones, and others.

Rapid commercialization of agriculture is a key factor which is encouraging the adoption of advanced technologies in agriculture. agronomists, agricultural engineers, and farmers are adopting agricultural drones to gain more efficient crop insights and to more accurately plan and manage their operations. Since the early introduction of drones in agriculture, drones have come a long way and are offering remarkable aid to the farmers.

Market Segmentation:

The market segmentation is as follows in by offering and application. The authors of the study discuss both the developed and developing regions in detail.

By Offering

– Drone

– – – Fixed Wing

– – – Hybrid

– – – Rotary Blade

– – – Others

– Software

– – – Imaging

– – – Data Management

– – – Data Analytics

– – – Others

By Application

– Field Mapping

– – – Weed Detection

– – – Crop Health Monitoring

– – – Others

– Variable Rate Application

– Crop Scouting

– Livestock

– Others

Regional segment analysis describes regional volume of production, volume of consumption, revenue and rate of growth from 2020-2025 covering North America (U.S. & Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The report covers the existing market size of the Agricultural Drone market and its growth rate based on records of Main Players: • Pentair Plc

– DJI Innovation

– Aerovironment, Inc.

– Trimble Navigation Ltd.

– Precisionhawk

– Parrot SA

– Yamaha

– Honeycomb Corporation

– Agribotix, LLC

– Skycision, Inc.

– Raptor Maps

– Other Major & Niche Players

The global Agricultural Drone Market report highlights are as follows:

The analysis offers key insights into the production trends of the goods produced, the revenue generated, and the business profile among others.

The report highlights the global market share held by each organization for Agricultural Drone and their respective gross margins.

In addition, the study provides a company overview, revenue share, SWOT analysis of the leading players in the industry and Porter’s five forces analysis including potential entrants, industry competitors, suppliers, substitutes, and buyers.

The report examines the dynamics, prospects, emerging industries, and recent plans and policies of the Agricultural Drone Market.

Key features covered in the report:

Market Overview, Industry Development, Market Maturity, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis

Growth Drivers and Barriers, Market Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis & Trade Analysis

Market Forecast Analysis for 2020-2025

Market Segments by Geographies and Countries

Market Segment Trend and Forecast

Market Analysis and Recommendations

Price Analysis

Key Market Driving Factors

Agricultural Drone Market Company Analysis: Company Market Share & Market Positioning, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments etc.

