“A new report addition in the burgeoning data repository reveals major growth milestones across global Cloud Accounting Software to make accurate forecast predictions and growth estimations in the forthcoming years, through 2020-25. The report has been developed to deduce growth occurrences and events in the past years, thus making ample predictions about futuristic possibilities. High end research practices followed by our seasoned in-house research experts suggest a lucrative growth trajectory of Cloud Accounting Software market in the historical years, and therefore a similar growth prognosis may be expected in the forthcoming times as well.

The major players in global market include

Intuit

Sage

SAP

Oracle(NetSuite)

Microsoft

Infor

Epicor

Workday

Unit4

Xero

Yonyou

Kingdee

Acclivity

FreshBooks

Zoho

Assit Cornerstone

MEGI

Reckon

KashFlow

Dropbox

Carbonite

Apptivo

FinancialForce

Wave Accounting Inc.

Figure Global Market Size (Million USD) Status and Outlook 2013-2023

Source: Annual Reports, Secondary Information, Press Releases, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, Mar 2018

This professional research documentation is designed to serve as a requisite business investment guide to assist investment initiatives of inquisitive market participants aimed at deploying growth proficient investment decisions in global Cloud Accounting Software market. A close review of the vendor landscape, comprising vendor profiles with elaborate understanding of their product and company portfolios have been consciously inscribed in this document. Details of commercial agreements and collaborative business efforts, profit margins, investment objectives, as well as revenue cycles of frontline players as well as other relevant market participants have been discussed at length.

On the basis of product, the Cloud Accounting Software market is primarily split into

Browser-based, SaaS

Application Service Providers (ASPs)

Table Global Cloud Accounting Software Market Size (Million USD) Split by Types

Revenue (M $) 2013 2017 2023F Share in 2023F CAGR 2017-2023

SaaS 1193.67 2187.65 3566.23 82.50% 8.49%

ASPs 240.73 442.98 756.47 17.50% 9.33%

Total 1434.4 2630.63 4322.7 0.00% 8.63%

Source: Secondary Literature, Press Releases, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, Mar 2018

On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Other Users

Table Global Cloud Accounting Software Market Size (Million USD) by Application (2013-2023)

Revenue (M $) 2013 2017 2023F Share in 2023F CAGR 2017-2023

SMEs 1047.87 1895.16 3176.32 73.72% 8.99%

Large Enterprises 325.86 623.99 973.47 22.32% 7.69%

Other Users 60.67 111.48 172.91 3.96% 7.59%

Total 1434.4 2630.63 4322.7 100% 8.63%

Source: Secondary Literature, Press Releases, Expert Interviews and QYResearch

Furthermore, the report also houses business critical data pertaining to geographical developments at global and local levels to identify growth conducive regions and impact of vendor activities across these specific growth pockets.

