The Programmable Industrial Automation Market report provides basic information about Programmable Industrial Automation industry, definition, classification, application, industry chain structure, industry overview; international market analysis. This report studies sales (consumption) of Programmable Industrial Automation market, focuses on the top players, with sales, price, revenue and market share with volume and value for each region.

Top Key Players in Programmable Industrial Automation market:

ABB

Schneider Electric

Honeywell

Siemens

Rockwell Automation

Omron

Emerson

GE

Yokogawa Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Johnson Controls

FANUC Corporation

Programmable Industrial Automation Market on the basis of Product Type:

Programmable Automation Controller (PAC)

Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Programmable Industrial Automation Market on the basis of Applications:

Oil & Gas

Machine Manufacturing

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive & Transportation

Other