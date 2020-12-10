Thu. Dec 10th, 2020

Commercial Roofing Materials Market with Geographic Segmentation, Statistical Forecast and Competitive Analysis Report to 2026

Commercial Roofing Materials Market report offers detailed analysis and a 6-year forecast for the global Commercial Roofing Materials industry. This report delivers the insights which will shape your strategic planning as you estimate geographic, product or service expansion within the industry. Report Scope from a business-objective includes an understanding required for formulating business strategies like: New product launch, New client acquisition, New opportunity mapping (market level and geography level), Competitive benchmarking, Cost optimization strategies, Inorganic expansion plans. n. 

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data from 2016-2020, until 2026
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

List of key players profiled in the report: 

  • GAF
  • CertainTeed Corporation
  • TAMKO Building Products
  • Firestone Building Products Company
  • Owens Corning Corporation
  • Johns Manville Corporation
  • IKO Industries
  • Duro-Last Roofing
  • Atlas Roofing Corporation
  • Braas Monier Building Group

Vendors can consider targeting key regions such as APAC, North America, and Europe to gather maximum customer attention. Countries in the APAC region such as China, India, and Japan among others are expected to display significant growth prospects in the future due to high economic growth forecasts along with huge population statistics leading to high consumption of goods and products.

Regional Overview & Analysis of Commercial Roofing Materials Market:

  • North America (US and Canada)
  • Europe (UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
  • Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Commercial Roofing Materials Market segmentation as per below: 

By Product Types: 

  • Single ply products
  • Modified bitumen materials
  • Spray polyurethane foam
  • Built-up roofing
  • Metals
  • Others

By Applications: 

  • Low sloped roofing
  • Steep sloped roofing

Table of Content: Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market

Chapter 1. Research Objective
1.1 Objective, Definition & Scope
1.2 Methodology
1.2.1 Primary Research
1.2.2 Secondary Research
1.2.3 Market Forecast – Estimation & Approach
1.2.4 Assumptions & Assessments
1.3 Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping
1.3.1 FABRIC Platform
1.4 Data mining & efficiency

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1 Commercial Roofing Materials Market Overview
2.2 Interconnectivity & Related markets
2.3 Ecosystem Map
2.4 Commercial Roofing Materials Market Business Segmentation
2.5 Commercial Roofing Materials Market Geographic Segmentation
2.6 Competition Outlook
2.7 Key Statistics

Chapter 3. Strategic Analysis
3.1 Commercial Roofing Materials Market Revenue Opportunities
3.2 Cost Optimization
3.3 Covid19 aftermath – Analyst view
3.4 Commercial Roofing Materials Market Digital Transformation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics
4.1 DROC
4.1.1 Drivers
4.1.2 Restraints
4.1.3 Opportunities
4.1.4 Challenges
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 Political
4.2.2 Economic
4.2.3 Social
4.2.4 Technological
4.3 Market Impacting Trends
4.3.1 Positive Impact Trends
4.3.2 Adverse Impact Trends
4.4 Porter’s 5-force Analysis
4.5 Market News – By Segments
4.5.1 Organic News
4.5.2 Inorganic News

Chapter 5. Segmentation & Statistics
5.1 Segmentation Overview
5.2 Demand Forecast & Market Sizing 

