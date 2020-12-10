The drivers that impact the growth of the Train lighting market include increase in demand for comfort & luxury features inside rolling stock, increased investment in railway projects for metro trains, high-speed trains, and refurbished trains, government regulations and norms for train lighting applications, increase in the number of travelers opting for railways, and demand for enhanced lighting for greater comfort. In addition, the factor that restrains the train lighting market growth is the high cost involved in the development of train lighting. However, increasing economies and technological developments in train infrastructure is expected to create opportunities for the market.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the train lighting:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5625?reqfor=covid

Train lighting is one of the important passenger amenities that provide passenger comfort and help drivers for visibility on track. Train lighting is used for various purposes in both internal and external applications such as cabin interior and finding track path. There are different types of train lightings such as fluorescent, halogen, LED, and xenon. There is high rate of increase in the demand for LED lights in high speed trains, metro trains, and special trains, as it offers low power consumption feature, thus, acts as a driver for the market. A train is designed, developed, and equipped with varied batteries, which are used to supply lights in every interior and exterior applications. With increasing advancements in railways as a mode of transportation, train lighting market is expected to grow continuously.

The increasing population in metropolitan areas and increasing number of office workers, especially in developing countries, are anticipated to drive the growth of the global train lighting market. Railways are an integral part of the public transportation system across the globe and is anticipated to play a major role in the future due to increasing public density, urbanization, and changing travel behavior across the world. Moreover, emerging economies are focusing toward investing huge money for introduction and promotion of transport infrastructure at larger scale, such as high speed rails and bullet trains, to offer more comfort and faster transport to the passengers. Thus, increasing government investments on railways is expected to significantly grow the OEM Train lighting market.

To Get Sample Report Copy to click here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5625

In recent years, development of smart railways has been done in many countries. For instance, in India, the Ministry of Railway and Ministry of Urban Development have teamed up to achieve the smart city mission and in Spain, International Union of Railways (UIC) and Spanish rail infrastructure manager ADIF have come together to achieve the goal of ‘Smart station in Smart Cities. Factors like these are anticipated to propel the growth of train lighting market during the forecast period.

The major companies profiled for the Train lighting market share include Toshiba (Japan), General Electric (US), Hitachi (Japan), Koito (Japan), Federal-Mogul (US), Osram (Germany), Grupo Antolin (Spain), Drxlmaier (Germany), Teknoware (Finland), Autolite (India), and others.

The Train lighting market share is segmented into light type, position, rolling stock, and region. On the basis of light type, it is categorized into fluorescent, halogen, LED, and xenon. By position, the market is bifurcated into interior and exterior. By rolling stock it is classified into diesel, electric, DMU, EMU, metros, light rail, passenger, and freight wagon. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Inquire for 25 % discount on this report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5625

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Light type

* Fluorescent

* Halogen

* LED

Xenon

By Position

* Interior

* Exterior

By Rolling Stock

* Diesel

* Electric

* DMU

* EMU

* Metros

* Light Rail

* Passenger

* Freight Wagon

Report Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5625