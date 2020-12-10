The factor that drives the Railway Wiring Harness Market include benefits offered by this technology such as real-time monitoring, auditability, and scalability of information. Increasing railway projects due to urbanization and progressive economic growth across the world leads to increased investments in the rail and transit sector to enhance the quality of public transport. The governments of developing countries are carrying out new rail projects, upgrading and expanding their existing rail infrastructure to improve their overall rail connectivity. The adoption of High-Speed Rail (HSR) transport is increasing heavily since the ridership in the HSR-operated countries is increasing to experience enhanced transporting modes. Also, the rise in smart city projects drives the market.

Wire harness is assembly of electrical cables into an organized system to aid signal transmission and power up different electronic and electrical devices. This system is used in locomotive engines and coaches to control and minimize shock transfer and vibration. It is installed in trains where abrasion could occur and in places where sharp or rough edges are present. Railway wiring harness in trains is preferred in volume due to adoption of internet services through LAN, which is used for communication. This has influenced the Railway Wiring Harness Market.

In addition, the factors that restrain the railway wiring harness market growth are include fluctuating price of raw material such as copper, aluminum, and plastic. Also, the electrical wiring system is prone to corrosion because of changes in environmental conditions, the wiring systems are operated under high loads, which can reduce their durability. This can cause malfunction of various systems inside the train and lead to downtime or delays. These are some major factors that hamper the growth of the market. However, rising trend of driverless trains and demand for energy efficient wiring system create opportunities for the Railway Wiring Harness Market

The major companies profiled in for the Railway Wiring Harness Market share include Furukawa (Japan), Leoni (Germany), Hitachi (Japan), Nexans (France), and Prysmian (Italy), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Samvardhana Motherson (India), General Cable (US), Taihan (South Korea), NKT (Denmark), and others.

The Railway Wiring Harness Market is segmented on the basis of application, material, train type, component, voltage, cable, and region. Based on application into HVAC, lighting, traction system, and infotainment. By material, it is classified into aluminum, copper, and others. On the basis of Train Type, it is categorized into Metro/Monorail, Light Rail, and HRS. On the basis of component, it is bifurcated into Wire and Connector. By voltage, it is segmented into High and Low. On the basis of cable type, it is classified into transmission cable, jumper cable, and power cable. By region, it analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

HVAC

Lighting

Traction System

Infotainment

By Material

Aluminum

Copper

Others

By Train Type

Metro/Monorail

Light Rail

HRS

By Voltage

High

Low

By Component

Wire

Connector

By Cable

Transmission Cable

Jumper Cable

Power Cable

