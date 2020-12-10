NEV taxis are new energy vehicles, which are partially or fully powered by electricity, such as Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Plug-In Hybrids (PHEVs). The Chinese government began implementation of its NEV program in 2009 to foster the development and introduction of new energy vehicles. Presently, the major global issue is depleting fossil fuel resources, finding alternatives for it has led to inclination toward green movement and green mobility. This is the key factor for the increase in demand and growth of New Energy Vehicle Taxi Market, as it produces less pollution and requires low maintenance with low cost than other conventional petrol and diesel taxi. It offers less noisy, smooth, and cost-effective ride. Due to these reasons it has been adopted and promoted by governments of various countries, by providing tax incentives and subsidies are the purchase of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs).

The major companies profiled for the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market share include Daimler AG, BYD Auto Co., Ltd., Toyota Motor Corporation, Nissan Motor Corporation, Anhui, Jianghuai Automobile Co Ltd (JAC), Changan Automobile Co. Ltd, Beijing Automotive, Industry Holding Co. Ltd. (BAIC), Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Company, Beiqi Foton Motor Co. Ltd., and others.

The factors that influence the growth of the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market include rapid increase in air pollution levels; stringent emission regulations, combined with support by government such as tax incentives and subsidies on purchase of NEVs; reduced travel cost through NEV taxis; and growing popularity and increase in number of charging stations for electric vehicles. In addition, expensive nature of NEV Taxis in spite of support and initiatives by governing bodies, such as tax credits and exemptions, and lack of charging infrastructure in most urban cities around the world restrain the growth of the NEV taxi market. However, increase in popularity of electric vehicles, depleting fossil fuel resources, growth in inclination toward green movement and green mobility provide opportunities for the growth of the market.

The New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, vehicle class, ownership, range type, vehicle level, and region. On the basis of vehicle type, it is categorized into Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), and Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV). By vehicle class, it is classified into hatchback, sedan, and SUV. On the basis of ownership, it is bifurcated into company owned and individual owned/ private. By range, it is divided into intercity and intracity. On the basis of vehicle level, it is segmented into entry and mid-level and premium. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

By Vehicle Class

Hatchback

Sedan

SUV

By Ownership

Company Owned

Individual Owned/ Private

By Range Type

Intercity

Intra-city

By Vehicle Level

Entry

Mid-level

Premium

