Rice protein is a vegetarian protein derived from white as well as brown rice in a powder form, processed to improve taste and durability. Consumers are running after protein intake, as it is necessary for a healthy body and active lifestyle. There are huge varieties of protein supplements available in the market but to cater vegan or vegetarian consumers, rice protein is in trend. Rice protein is high in the sulphur-containing amino acids, cysteine, and methionine but low in lysine. There is a huge demand for organic protein isolates, which is one of the growth factors of rice protein.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered AIDP Inc. , Axiom Foods Inc. , RiceBran Technologies, Nutritional Resource Inc. , Bioway Organic Ingredients Ltd. , Golden Grain Group Ltd. , Shaanxi Fuheng Biotechnology co. Ltd. , Shafi Gluco Chem Pvt. Ltd.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

Rice protein manufacturing and selling companies are facing issues in production. Due to the corona virus, factories are shut down, supply chain is fully disrupted and companies are also facing difficulty regarding the availability of the raw material and shortage of staff and resources in the middle of corona virus outbreak which has slowed down the market at global level.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Increase in population and rise in disposable income of consumers surge the purchasing power of consume, which drives the market growth.Rice protein contains high amino acids, which make them ideal for medical use and created huge demand in pharmaceutical industries.

The global rice protein market trends are as follows:

Demand for functional foods

Consumers are becoming health conscious, and thus the demand functional food and beverages like energy bars, dietary supplements, sports, and energy drinks is on an increase. Thus, this boosts the growth of the rice protein market.

Demand in Pharmaceutical industries

Surge in demand for rice protein isolates and rice protein concentrates in the pharmaceutical industry for containing high amino acids and other minerals is expected to be the upcoming trend in rice Protein market.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC)

Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Application Medicinal

Animal Feed

Cosmetics

Others Industry Vertical Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Others

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global rice protein industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global rice protein market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global rice protein market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global rice protein market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions Answered in the Rice Protein Market Research Report:

What are the leading market players active in the rice protein market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

