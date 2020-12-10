Almonds belongs to the Rosaceae family. Almonds are the edible seeds of Prunus dulcis, commonly known as almond tree. Almonds are also used to produce almond oil, milk, flour, butter, or paste. Almonds can be distinguished in two varieties sweet almond and bitter almond. Sweet almonds are edible type consumed as nuts. Sweet almond is also used in cooking as almond oil. Bitter almond is used in manufacturing of flavoring extracts for liqueurs and foods. Almond protein is available in the powder form. The powder is a more concentrated source of protein than whole almonds. Almond protein is a prominent plant-based, grain-free option, and a good alternative for soy protein.

Almonds protein is a rich source of fats, fiber, magnesium, phosphorous, manganese, and various nutrients. Almond protein are great source of antioxidant which protect cell from oxidative damage. It is the best source of vitamin E which helps in reducing the risk of disease such as Alzheimer’s. Almond protein is a rich source of magnesium that helps relieve type 2 diabetes symptoms and also prevents from high blood pressure. It also reduces hunger and helps in weight loss.

The global almond protein market is driven by the increase in demand for bakery and confectionary products such as almond butter and milk. Leading snack manufacturers are also using almond protein as an ingredient due to the diversified attributes such as versatility, sensory experience and high nutrients such as protein and fiber. Apart from this, consumers are looking for ready to drink beverages that include protein shakes and smoothies for muscle recovery, which creates a new opportunity for the manufacturers. Processed food manufacturers are also exploring the use of almond protein in cheese and yogurt. Almond protein demand in the cosmetics industry is increasing as it helps in reducing irritation such as rashes and itching and improves skin tolerability. Almond protein acts as a protective and moisturizing agent in cosmetics.

The global almond protein market is segmented based on nature, end users, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of nature, the market is segmented into organic and conventional. By end users, the market is divided into retail, food and beverages and cosmetics and personal care industry. By distribution channel, it is bifurcated into direct and indirect. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the most prominent players in the almond protein market include Blue Diamond Global Ingredient Division, Sahale Snacks, Noosh Brands, Sabinsa Corporation, Ripped Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., The Hershey Company, Mars Incorporation, Russell Stover Candies, Sabinsa Corporation, and others.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global almond protein market from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and the suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as the global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Almond Protein Market Segmentation:

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By End User

Retail

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry

By Distribution Channel

Direct Business to Business

Indirect Convenience Stores Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Online Retailers ores Specialty St





By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Key Market Player Profiled in the Report

Blue Diamond Global Ingredient Division

Sahale Snacks

Noosh Brands

Sabinsa Corporation

Ripped Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

The Hershey Company

Mars Incorporation

Russell Stover Candies

