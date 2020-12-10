An absolute Medical Device Connectivity report comprises of comprehensive industry analysis with accurate estimates and forecasts that helps gain complete research solutions with maximum industry clarity. All the data and information included in this report aids businesses in improving their strategic decision making. Furthermore, the information collected and processed in this report is worked upon with the ideal tools namely SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis that can be relied upon confidently. An expert team of innovative analysts, enthusiastic forecasters, knowledgeable researchers and experienced industry experts take meticulous effort, 24*7 to organize this most excellent Medical Device Connectivity market report.

Global medical device connectivity market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 10.54 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising adoption of remote monitoring capabilities in healthcare services along with increasing the quality of services and safety of patients.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-medical-device-connectivity-market Few of the major competitors currently working in the global medical device connectivity market are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Cisco; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; iHealth Labs Inc.; Capsule Technologies, Inc.; Baxter; Cerner Corporation; Bernoulli; Medtronic; Silex Technology, Inc.; McKesson Corporation; NantHealth, Inc.; Infosys Limited; Lantronix, Inc.; Spectrum Medical; Digi International Inc.; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; eDevice and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA. Key Developments in the Market: In February 2019, Francisco Partners announced that they had acquired Qualcomm’s business operation branded as “Qualcomm Life”. The acquired operations deal in providing end-to-end medical device connectivity across the different stages of healthcare services. The business operations will be divided into two organizations namely, “Capsule Technologies, Inc.” and “2net”. Capsule will provide connectivity capabilities of medical devices to hospitals while 2net will focus on providing a mobile platform for medical services.

In January 2019, Baxter announced that they had acquired True Process. This acquisition includes “True Process’” “Vines” software platform which has been created to collect the patient data from devices connected at the bedside and normalization of these devices. This acquisition will help in greater innovations and provision of specific care healthcare services for individual patients. Market Drivers High rates of infiltration of digital services such as EHR’s and patient data in healthcare organizations; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising levels of policies adoption resulting in better healthcare IT services; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Connectivity of medical devices and services being provided to patients in healthcare settings provide lower costs and helps provide better analysis of patient data; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market Market Restraints Large costs associated with the integration of these services in case of small-scale healthcare organizations; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Unwillingness in preference and adoption of digital healthcare IT services; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market Get Full Table Of content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-medical-device-connectivity-market Key Developments in the Market: In February 2019, Francisco Partners announced that they had acquired Qualcomm’s business operation branded as “Qualcomm Life”. The acquired operations deal in providing end-to-end medical device connectivity across the different stages of healthcare services. The business operations will be divided into two organizations namely, “Capsule Technologies, Inc.” and “2net”. Capsule will provide connectivity capabilities of medical devices to hospitals while 2net will focus on providing a mobile platform for medical services. In January 2019, Baxter announced that they had acquired True Process. This acquisition includes “True Process’” “Vines” software platform which has been created to collect the patient data from devices connected at the bedside and normalization of these devices. This acquisition will help in greater innovations and provision of specific care healthcare services for individual patients. Segmentation: Global Medical Device Connectivity Market By Product & Service Solutions Integration Solution Telemetry Systems Connectivity Hubs Interface Devices

Services Support & Maintenance Services Implementation & Integration Services Training Services

By Components Wireless Hardware Wi-Fi Web Map Tile Service (WMTS) Bluetooth

Wired Hardware

Software By Technology Wired Technologies

Wireless Technologies

Hybrid Technologies By End-User Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Ambulatory Care Centers

Imaging & Diagnostic Centers By Geography North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at :https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-medical-device-connectivity-market Analysis based on What was the market size in 2019? What are the moves of key players? Which region is leading the market at global level? A comprehensive/competitive analysis of the market? Strategies of key players and product offerings About Us: Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate. Contact: Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]