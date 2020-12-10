Medical Bed Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.73 billion to an estimated value of USD 4.28 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed due to technological advancement related to ICU beds.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the medical bed market are Segmentation: Global Medical Bed Market By Type Manual

Semi- Electric

Full Electric

Specialty Hospital Bed By Usage Acute Care

Long Term Care

Psychiatric Care

Maternity By Application Intensive Care

Non Intensive By Type Electric Beds

Semi Electric Bed

Manual Bed By End- User Hospital

Home Care

Elderly Care By Geography North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers: Increasing investment in healthcare industry is driving the market.

Increasing number of beds in private hospitals is major factor for the growth of this market. Market Restraint: Decline number of beds in public hospitals is restraining the growth of this market.

Increasing number of beds in private hospitals is major factor for the growth of this market. Market Restraint: Decline number of beds in public hospitals is restraining the growth of this market. Key Developments in the Market: In October 2018, Benmor Medical announced the launch of their Aurum+ Bariatric Bed with the stowable safety rails and highest BS- compliances. They are designed to provide safety to the user and will provide comfort, safety and rehabilitation. It is powered by strong electric actuators and can support patient up to 440kg.

In November 2017, Hil Hill-Rom Holdings launched new Hill-Rom Envella Air Fluidized Therapy Bed to provide care to the patients who are suffering from the advanced wounds. They are easy to use, comfortable and have features like advanced pressure distribution based on weight and integrated scale, increased depth of bead and adjustable air flow to make air fluidized treatment more secure. Table of Contents: Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

