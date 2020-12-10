Thu. Dec 10th, 2020

Global Medical Bed Market Expectable to Exceed Global Market Revenue, Size, Segments and Market Competition Trend to 2026||Getinge Group, Antano Group, Medical Depot, Inc., Merivaara Corp., Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG

Medical Bed Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.73 billion to an estimated value of USD 4.28 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed due to technological advancement related to ICU beds.

Medical Bed market report examines market drivers, market restraints, challenges, opportunities and key developments in the ABC industry. The forecast, analysis, evaluations and estimations carried out in this report are all based upon the well established tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Universal Medical Bed market research report acts as a great support to any size of business whether it is large, medium or small. This report provides the broader perspective of the market place with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and succeeding in the market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the medical bed market are

Segmentation: Global Medical Bed Market

By Type

Manual
Semi- Electric
Full Electric
Specialty Hospital Bed

By Usage

Acute Care
Long Term Care
Psychiatric Care
Maternity

By Application

Intensive Care
Non Intensive

By Type

Electric Beds
Semi Electric Bed
Manual Bed

By End- User

Hospital
Home Care
Elderly Care

By Geography

North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South Africa

Market Drivers:

Increasing investment in healthcare industry is driving the market.
Increasing number of beds in private hospitals is major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Restraint:

Decline number of beds in public hospitals is restraining the growth of this market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Benmor Medical announced the launch of their Aurum+ Bariatric Bed with the stowable safety rails and highest BS- compliances. They are designed to provide safety to the user and will provide comfort, safety and rehabilitation. It is powered by strong electric actuators and can support patient up to 440kg.
In November 2017, Hil Hill-Rom Holdings launched new Hill-Rom Envella Air Fluidized Therapy Bed to provide care to the patients who are suffering from the advanced wounds. They are easy to use, comfortable and have features like advanced pressure distribution based on weight and integrated scale, increased depth of bead and adjustable air flow to make air fluidized treatment more secure.

Table of Contents:

  1. Introduction
  2. Market Segmentation
  3. Market Overview
  4. Executive Summary
  5. Premium Insights
  6. By Component
  7. Product Type
  8. Delivery
  9. Industry Type
  10. Geography
    • Overview
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East & Africa
  11. Company Landscape
  12. Company Profiles
  13. Related Reports

Reasons to purchase this report-:

  • The Medical Bed report provides all-encompassing perspective related to the Medical Bed market and comprehend the different components engaged with the purchasing choices.
  • The report analysis different projects, significant information which helps the client to settle on educated choices.
  • The report incorporates segmentation that helps in understanding developing deals with new reasoning, new aptitudes, and imaginative projects and instruments.
  • Various research tools and methodologies such SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis etc. have been employed to investigate different market factors thoroughly.

