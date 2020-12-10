Thu. Dec 10th, 2020

Latest News 2020: Smart Label Market by Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis | Top Players: Avery Dennison Corporation (US), CCL Industries, Inc (Canada), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), Alien Technology Inc (US), etc. | InForGrowth

Dec 10, 2020

Overview of the worldwide Smart Label market:
There is coverage of Smart Label market dynamics at the country level in the respective regional segments. The report comprises competitive analysis with a focus on key players and participants of Smart Label Industry covering in-depth data related to the competitive landscape, positioning, company profiles, key strategies adopted, and product-profiling with focus on market growth and potential.

The Top players are

  • Avery Dennison Corporation (US)
  • CCL Industries
  • Inc (Canada)
  • Zebra Technologies Corporation (US)
  • Alien Technology Inc (US)
  • Intermec Inc (US)
  • Checkpoint Systems
  • Inc. (US)
  • Sato Holdings Corporation (Japan)
  • Smartrac N.V. (Netherlands)
  • Muhlbauer Holding AG & Co. Ltd (Germany)
  • ASK SA (France)
  • Thin Film Electronics ASA (Norway)
  • Graphic Label
  • Inc (US)
  • Invengo Information Technology Co. Ltd. (China)
  • Displaydata Ltd (UK)
  • William Frick & Company (US).

    Market Segmentation:

    By Product Type:

  • Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Labels
  • RFID Labels
  • Sensing Labels
  • Electronic Shelf/Dynamic Display Labels
  • Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags

    On the basis of the end users/applications,

  • Automotive
  • Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)
  • Healthcare & Pharmaceutical
  • Logistic
  • Retail
  • Manufacturing
  • Others

    Impact of COVID-19:

    Smart Label Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Smart Label industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Smart Label market in 2020.

    The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

    COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

    The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the Smart Label market.

    Industrial Analysis of Smart Label Market:

    Research Objective

    • To analyze and forecast the market size of the global Smart Label market.
    • To classify and forecast global Smart Label market based on the product, power type.
    • To identify drivers and challenges for global Smart Label market.
    • To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships, etc., in the global Smart Label market.
    • To conduct pricing analysis for the global Smart Label market.
    • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global Smart Label market.

    The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

    Key target audience:

    • Raw material suppliers
    • Market research and consulting firms
    • Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers
    • Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Smart Label forums and alliances related to Smart Label

