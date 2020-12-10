Groundnut Oil Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Groundnut Oil market for 2020-2025.

The “Groundnut Oil Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Groundnut Oil industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

ADM

Bunge

Cargill

Wilmar International

Corbion

Shandong Luhua

Cofco

Amanah Oil

Ventura Foods

Yihai Kerry

Longda

Qingdao Changsheng

Shangdong Jinsheng

Shandong Bohi Industry

Xiamen Zhongsheng

Hunan Jinlong

Sanhe hopefull

Dalian Huanong

Shandong Sanwei

Qingdao Tianxiang

Guangdong Yingmai

Henan Sunshine Group Corporation. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Refined

Unrefined

On the basis of the end users/applications,

Personal Care Products

Food

Pharmaceutical