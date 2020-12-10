Thu. Dec 10th, 2020

Canaan Mountain Herald

Automotive Composite Materials Market 2020 | Know the Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis And Strategies of Key Players: Toray Industries, Inc., SGL Group, Solvay S.A., UFP Technologies, etc.

The report titled Automotive Composite Materials Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Automotive Composite Materials market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Automotive Composite Materials industry. Growth of the overall Automotive Composite Materials market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

Automotive Composite Materials Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Automotive Composite Materials industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Automotive Composite Materials market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Automotive Composite Materials market segmented on the basis of Product Type: 

  • Carbon
  • Glass
  • Others

  • Automotive Composite Materials market segmented on the basis of Application: 

  • Interior
  • Exterior
  • Powertrain
  • Chassis

    The major players profiled in this report include: 

  • Toray Industries, Inc.
  • SGL Group
  • Solvay S.A.
  • UFP Technologies, Inc.
  • Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V.
  • Gurit
  • Toho Tenax Co. Ltd.
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
  • Plasan Carbon Composites
  • Continental Structural Plastics Inc.
  • Owens Corning
  • 3B Fiberglass Company
  • Hexcel Corporation
  • Mubea Carbo Tech GmbH
  • Quantum Composites
  • GMS Composites
  • TPI Composites
  • Hanwha Azdel
  • Magna International Inc.
  • Mahindra Cie Automotive Ltd.
  • AAT Composites (Pty) Ltd.
  • SABIC (Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation)
  • Creative Composites Ltd.
  • Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.
  • Formaplex
  • IDI Composite International

    Industrial Analysis of Automotive Composite Materials Market:

    Regional Coverage of the Automotive Composite Materials Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

    Reasons to Purchase Automotive Composite Materials Market Research Report

    • Develop a competitive strategy based on the competitive landscape
    • Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive Automotive Composite Materials market categories
    • Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
    • Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
    • Prepare management and strategic presentations using the Automotive Composite Materials market data
    • Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance

