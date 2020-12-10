The report titled “LNG as a Bunker Fuel Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the LNG as a Bunker Fuel market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the LNG as a Bunker Fuel industry. Growth of the overall LNG as a Bunker Fuel market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

LNG as a Bunker Fuel Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the LNG as a Bunker Fuel industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the LNG as a Bunker Fuel market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Chantier Davie

General Dynamics NASSCO

VT Halter Marine

Gulf Coast Shipyard Group

Aker Philadelphia Shipyard

Ocean Tug & Barge Engineering

Fassmer Werft

Meyer Werft

Flensburger-Schiffbau-Gesellschaft

Meyer Turku

Arctech Helsinki

Fincantieri

Kleven Verft

STX France

Damen Shipyards Group

Hoogezand Nieuwbouw

Ferus Smit

GdanskRemontowa

Sanmar

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry

Wuhu Hongri Shipping company

Jiangsu Zhengjiang Shipyard

CSSC Guangzhou Huangpu Shipbuilding

Chongqing Jiangjin Feida

Jiangsu Qinfeng Chuanwu

Tsuji Heavy Industries

Jiangsu Jinyang Shipbuilding

Taizhou Jiangbei Zaochuanchang. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type LNG as a Bunker Fuel market is segmented into

Truck to Ship (TTS)

Port to Ship (PTS)

Ship to Ship (STS)

Based on Application LNG as a Bunker Fuel market is segmented into

Roll-on/ro-ro ship

Tugboat

Coastal tanker/bulk carrier

Containership

Platform Supply Vessel

Smaller passenger ship