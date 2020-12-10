Triethylene Glycol Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Triethylene Glycol market for 2020-2025.

The “Triethylene Glycol Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Triethylene Glycol industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

ExxonMobil

Dow Chemical

Helm

Brenntag Nederland

Shell Chemicals

India Glycols

TOC Glycol

Huntsman

BASF

Lotte Chemical. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Regular Grade Triethylene Glycol

High Purity Grade Triethylene Glycol

On the basis of the end users/applications,

Air Disinfectant

Plasticizer of Rubber and Resins

Inks

Coatings & Paints

Adhesives