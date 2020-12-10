The report titled “Wood Chips Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Wood Chips market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Wood Chips industry. Growth of the overall Wood Chips market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Wood Chips Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Wood Chips industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Wood Chips market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Orsted

Mitsui & Company

Sojitz

Axpo Group

Rentech

Chip Chip

Great Northern Timber

La.So.Le.Est

Uzelac Industries

Eastwood Energy

Jamrow. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Wood Chips market is segmented into

Soft Wood Chips

Hard Wood Chips

Based on Application Wood Chips market is segmented into

CHP/District Heating

Heating Residential/ Commercial