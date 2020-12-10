Digital Payment Solutions Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Digital Payment Solutions market for 2020-2025.

The “Digital Payment Solutions Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Digital Payment Solutions industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

First Data

Worldpay

Chetu

Paypal

Wirecard

Fiserv

Total System Services (TSYS)

Novatti

Global Payments

Bluesnap

ACI Worldwide

Paysafe

Six Payment Services

Worldline

Wex

Dwolla

Payu

Yapstone

Stripe

Adyen

Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Financial Software and Systems (FSS)

Authorize.Net

Aurus

Aliant Payment Systems. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Payment Gateway Solutions

Payment Wallet Solutions

Payment Processing Solutions

Payment Security and Fraud Management Solutions

POS Solutions

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications,

MNOs

Financial Institutions (Banks)

Payment Network

Intermediaries

Merchants