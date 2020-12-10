The report titled “Self Service BI Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Self Service BI market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Self Service BI industry. Growth of the overall Self Service BI market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Self Service BI Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Self Service BI industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Self Service BI market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

SAS Institute (U.S.)

Tableau Software (U.S.)

MicroStrategy (U.S.)

TIBCO Software (U.S.)

Qlik Technologies (U.S.)

Zoho Corporation (U.S.). Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Self Service BI market is segmented into

Marketing

Sales

Operations

Finance

Human resources

Based on Application Self Service BI market is segmented into

Fraud and security management

Sales and marketing management

Predictive asset maintenance

Risk and compliance management

Customer engagement and analysis

Supply chain management and procurement

Operations management